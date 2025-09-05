Central Railway Announces Traffic & Power Block For OHE & Engineering Works At Karjat Station

Representation Image |

Central Railway will operate a traffic and power block for carrying out OHE and Engineering works in connection with Karjat Yard modification. The details are as under:

Date of Block: 06 th September.2025 (Saturday – Day time)

Duration: ,2.30 pm to 4.30 pm (02.00 hrs)

Traffic Block Section: UP Line: Karjat (Excluding PFs) – Nagnath Cabin (Excluding crossovers)

Cancellation of Suburban Trains:

Suburban train for Khopoli departing Karjat at 3.39 pm will remained cancelled.

Suburban train for Karjat departing Khopoli at 2.55 pm will remained cancelled.

Date of Blocks: 07 th September 2025 (Sunday – Day time), 08 th September 2025 (Monday – Day time) & 09 th September 2025 (Tuesday – Day time)

Block Duration: 2.30 pm to 5 pm (02.30 hrs)

Traffic Block Section: UP Line: Karjat (Excluding PFs) – Nagnath Cabin (Excluding crossovers)

Repercussions on Suburban Trains:

Suburban train leaving CSMT at 12.20 noon for Khopoli will be short terminated at Karjat and this train will cancelled between Karjat and Khopoli.

Suburban train leaving Khopoli at 4.30 pm for CSMT will be short originated at Karjat at 4.57 pm and this train will cancelled between Khopoli and Karjat .