Central Railway GM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Unified Kavach Control Centre At Bhusawal

Dharmveer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway, inaugurated the State-of-the-Art Unified Kavach Control Centre at Bhusawal Division on 04th September 2025.

This modern facility will serve as a central hub for monitoring and supervision of the Kavach system across 134 locations of Bhusawal Division. Equipped with advanced technologies and a dedicated Network Monitoring System (NMS), the centre enables real-time supervision, enhances operational efficiency, and strengthens safety measures for train operations.

A key feature of the centre is the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) facility for Kavach system logics, allowing in-house testing, validation, and verification of Kavach configurations before field deployment. This will ensure higher reliability, accuracy, and faster roll-out of Kavach across the division.

With the commissioning of this centre, Central Railway takes a significant step forward in adopting cutting-edge safety solutions, aimed at improving punctuality, minimizing risks, and providing safer journeys for passengers.

Inspection of Kavach System at Dushkheda Railway Station by General Manager, Central Railway -

Dharmveer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway, visited Dushkheda Railway Station on 04th September 2025 to inspect the implementation of the Kavach system.

During the inspection, the General Manager reviewed the functioning of Kavach equipment installed at the Relay Room as well as the Station Master’s panel. He also visited the Kavach Tower and inspected the associated wiring and field installations.

Meena guided the technical teams regarding proper upkeep, reliability, and strengthening of Kavach installations to ensure seamless functioning of the safety system. His emphasis was on maintaining high standards of quality, ensuring timely commissioning, and maximizing the safety benefits for train operations.

Read Also Western Railway Provides Extra Stops For 7 Trains At Multiple Stations; Check Out Details

The inspection highlights Central Railway’s continued commitment to deploying advanced safety technologies like Kavach, aimed at improving operational safety, enhancing punctuality, and providing safer journeys for passengers.

General Manager, Central Railway, inaugurated the newly constructed Modular Operation Theatre at Bhusawal Divisional Railway Hospital, enhancing healthcare services for railway employees. Kudos to the hospital management & technical team for their exceptional work.

On this occasion, M.S. Uppal, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, S.S. Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Puneet Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusawal, and other senior officers of the Division were present.