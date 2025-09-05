 Western Railway Provides Extra Stops For 7 Trains At Multiple Stations; Check Out Details
Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus – Hisar SuperFast Express (Weekly) will halt at Siddhpur station w.e.f journey commencing from Bandra Terminus on 08th September, 2025. The train will arrive Siddhpur station at 9:23 pm and depart at 9:25 pm.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to provide additional stoppages to seven trains at various stations.

1.Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla SuperFast Garib Rath Express will halt at Mahesana station w.e.f journey commencing from Bandra Terminus on 03rd September, 2025. The train will arrive Mahesana station at 8:42 pm and depart at 8:44 pm. Similarly, Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus SuperFast Garib Rath Express will halt at Mahesana station w.e.f journey commencing from Delhi Sarai Rohilla on 04th September, 2025. The train will arrive Mahesana station at 10:05 pm and depart at 10:07 pm.

2. Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus – Hisar SuperFast Express (Weekly) will halt at Siddhpur station w.e.f journey commencing from Bandra Terminus on 08th September, 2025. The train will arrive Siddhpur station at 9:23 pm and depart at 9:25 pm.

3. Train No. 20935 Gandhidham – Indore SuperFast Express (Weekly) will halt at Samakhiali station w.e.f journey commencing from Gandhidham on 08th September, 2025. The train will arrive Samakhiali station at 7:10 pm and depart at 7:12 pm. Similarly, Train No. 20936 Indore – Gandhidham SuperFast Express (Weekly) will halt at Samakhiali station w.e.f journey commencing from Indore on 07th September, 2025. The train will arrive Samakhiali station at 12:40 noon and depart at 12:42 noon.

Train No. 14802 Indore – Jodhpur Express will halt at Gautampura Road station w.e.f journey commencing from Indore on 06th September, 2025. The train will arrive Gautampura Road station at 05:17 am and depart at 05:19 am. Similarly, Train No. 14801 Jodhpur – Indore Express will halt at Gautampura Road station w.e.f journey commencing from Jodhpur on 05th September, 2025. The train will arrive Gautampura Road station at 9:50 pm and depart at 9:52 pm.

5 Train No. 16534 Bengaluru – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (Weekly) will halt at Mahesana station w.e.f journey commencing from Bengaluru on 07th September, 2025. The train will arrive Mahesana station at 06:50 am and depart at 06:52 am Similarly, Train No. 16533 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bengaluru Express (Weekly) will halt at Mahesana station w.e.f journey commencing from Bhagat Ki Kothi on 10th September, 2025. The train will arrive Mahesana station at 12:22 noon and depart at 12:24 noon

6. Train No. 16312 Thiruvanathpuram – Sri Ganganagar Express (Weekly) will halt at Mahesana station w.e.f journey commencing from Thiruvanathpuram on 06th September, 2025. The train will arrive Mahesana station at 08:38 am and depart at 08:40 am. Similarly, Train No. 16311 Sri Ganganagar – Thiruvanathpuram Express (Weekly) will halt at Mahesana station w.e.f journey commencing from Sri Ganganagar on 09th September, 2025. The train will arrive Mahesana station at 05:45 am and depart at 05:47 am.

7. Train No. 14311 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express (Tri-weekly) will halt at Maliya Miyana station w.e.f journey commencing from Bareilly on 04th September, 2025. The train will arrive Maliya Miyana station at 06:43 am and depart at 06:45 am.

For detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the above trains, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

