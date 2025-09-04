 Ganeshotsav 2025: Western Railway Announces Extra Services, Schedule Changes At Charni Road For Anant Chaturdashi
A senior WR official confirmed that Fast UP locals (trains heading towards Churchgate from Virar/Borivali) will make additional halts at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate between 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train | Representational Image

In view of the expected surge in passenger traffic for Ganpati immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, Western Railway (WR) has announced major changes in the schedule of local trains at Charni Road on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The move aims to streamline crowd management near Girgaon Chowpatty, one of the city's key immersion points.

"To accommodate thousands of devotees heading to the seaside for the final day of Ganesh visarjan, WR will operate 12 additional special local train services between Churchgate and Virar during the night of September 6 and 7," said an official.

Temporary Halts for Fast Locals

A senior WR official confirmed that Fast UP locals (trains heading towards Churchgate from Virar/Borivali) will make additional halts at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate between 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. This temporary change is designed to ease crowd dispersal across stations rather than concentrating footfall at key hubs.

Charni Road Skip for Slow Locals

In contrast, Slow UP locals (Borivali/Virar to Churchgate) will skip Charni Road station from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.—a strategic move aimed at preventing congestion on Platforms 2 and 3, which are expected to be overwhelmed by immersion-bound passengers.

article-image

Appeal to Commuters for Cooperation

"The move is aimed at streamlining passenger flow at one of the busiest stations near the immersion point," the official said. "We urge commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use the extra services provided."

Joint Crowd Control Efforts

Railway authorities have also appealed to the public to follow the directions of railway staff and police personnel, who will be deployed at key stations and platforms throughout the immersion period. The revised operations are part of a larger crowd-control effort by the railway and civic authorities to ensure safe and orderly celebrations across Mumbai.

