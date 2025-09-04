Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back

Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back | File Photo

Mumbai: The Willingdon View CHS Ltd, the high-rise at Tardeo whose top floors were vacated last week, has now obtained Provisional NOC from Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), a step ahead to obtaining a occupancy certificate (OC) from the BMC.

On Thursday, the residents were hopeful that the High Court will see their efforts towards compliance and allow them to move-in in their houses. However, the court hearing was cancelled due to unavailability of the judge and the residents are waiting for the next date of hearing.

Residents Await Next High Court Hearing

The 27 families, from the 17th to 34th floors who vacated their houses on August 27 complying with the HC orders, continue to stay at alternate accommodations. "We residents are running pillar to post to comply with all the norms. We have obtained Provisional Fire NOC. We have complied with court order and vacated our houses too. We hope the court considers our efforts to comply with all norms and allow us to move-in our houses," said a resident Satish Mehta, who is staying at his daughter's place now.

Compliance and Provisional Fire Safety Approval

The residents had obtained a compliance letter from the MFB on August 25 and appealed to the court to grant extension of time to vacate their houses. However, the court refused to grant relief and said they residents cannot stay without an OC. Thus, to comply with the HC directives and their undertaking to the BMC, the residents vacated their flats.

On August 30, the society got Provisional Fire Safety Approval. Arun Shivhare, the building's secretary said, "We are waiting for next HC hearing date. We hope we are allowed to shift to our houses earliest. Our OC is under process with the building proposal department. We have applied online and submitting documents. We were told that some clearance from the municipal corporation's office is awaited. We are doing best from our side."

Residents Bear Financial Burden Amid Builder Inaction

The residents have so far spent around Rs 3 crores from their pockets, starting from installing sprinklers to advocate fees, and the builder is seen nowhere. The developer of the building is Satellite Holdings, who main partner was Vallabh Thakker. After his untimely death, his son Hemal took over.

BMC Confirms OC Process Underway

Manish Valanju, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward, under whose jurisdiction the Willingdon eights building falls, said, "The building has got Provisional Fire NOC and they are yet to get the NOC. Their application for OC will be processed by building proposal department by scrutinizing all compliances and documents."

Minister Lodha Supports Residents, Calls Builder Fraudulent

Mumbai's Gaurdian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had said on August 27 that it was the residents of Willingdon Heights are innocent and it's the builder's fraud. He said they CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the BMC to grant OC to the building if all compliances are met.

Background: OC and Fire Safety Compliance Issue

For the unversed, the 34-storeyed building does not have Fire NOC and the floors from 17th to 34th does not have OC. The HC had directed to vacate the floors without OC.