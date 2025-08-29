Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Vacate 17th–34th Floors After HC Order; Protest Against BMC Over OC, Fire NOC Delays

Residents of Willingdon Heights, Tardeo, sit in the lobby after vacating 17th–34th floor flats following Bombay High Court’s order | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The residents of the 17th to 34th floor of Willingdon Heights in Tardeo vacated their apartments on Thursday morning. The residents had submitted an undertaking to the BMC stating that they will abide to Bombay High court's order to vacate the premises, for which August 27 was the deadline.

The court had asked the top floor residents of the building to vacate as it lacked NOC from Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and occupation certificate (OC) from the BMC. The Willingdon Heights CHS Ltd obtained fire compliance letter from MFB on August 25 and had urged the court to extend the deadline to vacate their houses, however, the court refused to grant any relief.

Residents of Willingdon Heights, Tardeo, sit in the lobby after vacating 17th–34th floor flats following Bombay High Court’s order | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Residents Submit Undertaking, Face Displacement Hardships

A total of 27 families stayed on these floors. Secretary of the building Arun Shivhare said, "We decided to vacate the houses to avoid any contempt of court. Many of us have shifted to our friends and families' places, some shifted to nearby hotels, while some rented flats nearby. There are several school students who now have to travel far, while there are six women over the age of 85 years. We feel worse that the kids and senior citizens are suffering. Infact two families, who could not afford alternate accomodation in Mumbai, left for the hometown until the matter is solved."

Residents Hopeful After Fire Compliance Letter

The residents are hopeful that the court will allow them to move-in. "During the August 26 hearing, we submitted fire compliance letter in the court. But the BMC councel said we need an NOC to proceed for OC. We were hoping the court will see our efforts to meet all compliance, but the BMC did not co-operate. Now as we have vacated our houses following court's order and proceeding for Fire NOC, we are hopeful that during next HC hearing on September 2, the court will allow us to move-in," said a resident Satish Mehta, who has relocated to his daughter's place.

Residents of Willingdon Heights, Tardeo, sit in the lobby after vacating 17th–34th floor flats following Bombay High Court’s order | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Protest at BMC Headquarters Against Non-Cooperation

Meanwhile, more than 50 residents of the Willington Heights gathered for a protest meet at the BMC headquarters against non-cooperation by the BMC. "We met municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who promised us to co-operate further. We all are tax payers, and not any cheaters or criminals. We have asked the commissioner to guide us on further procedure to submit file for the OC," Shivhare said.

Builder Missing, Residents Left to Struggle

The residents are facing challenges on every move as the developer of the Willington Heights building is not in the picture at all. "The builder's name is mentioned in the HC documents, but he is not summoned, questioned anything. We residents are running pillar to post acquiring and compiling documents. The developer was Satelite Holdings, who's main partner was Vallabh Thakkar. After his untimely death, his son Hemal Thakkar took over, who is absconding since many years. We don't if he's even in the country. We haven't heard about him from last 15 years or so", Mehta added.

Minister Promises Relief for Affected Families

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Gaurdian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Thursday that to ensure the innocent residents of the Willingdon Heights do not suffer, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the BMC to take immediate actions and grant OC to the building if all compliances are met. "It is revealed that the residents are not at fault, but the victims of the fraud builder. The OC and related files are kept pending for many years," Lodha said.

Also Watch:

BMC Awaits File Submission for Scrutiny

The FPJ spoke with BMC's Building Proposal department which is responsible for granting a OC. Chief Engineer Sunil Rathod said, "The residents had a meeting at the head office with the commissioner. However, we have not received any orders or file as yet. As we will receive the file for OC from the Willingdon Heights CHS Ltd, we will scrutinize whether all compliances are fulfilled. The residents first need to obtain a Fire NOC."