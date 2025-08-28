Mumbai: Residents Of Willington Heights Tardeo Vacate 17th-34th Floors Following Bombay High Court Orders Amid BMC Protest Over Non-Cooperation

The residents of the top floors of Willington Heights, Tardeo have started vacating their apartments, following the Bombay High court directions. |

Mumbai: The residents of the top floors of Willington Heights, Tardeo have started vacating their apartments, following the Bombay High court directions. They were given three weeks of time to vacate the premises, which ended last night, August 27. To avoid any contempt of court, the residents from the 17th to 34th floor decided to move out.

BMC Faces Resident Grievance

Meanwhile, some of the residents have gathered at the BMC headquarters in a protest against non-cooperation by the corporation. "We were hoping for extension of deadline as we obtained the compliance letter from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. However, the BMC councel said in the court that it was a letter and not NOC. If the BMC had been coperative, we would have some relief," said Satish Mehta, a resident present at the meeting.

The meeting was scheduled at 11 am, and the residents are waiting for the concerned BMC officials at the first floor. Mumbai's Gaurdian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha is also expected to join the meeting.

Deadline Stands: 27 Families to Leave Top Floors

It was on Tuesday, the Bombay High court refused to grant any relief to the residents. Thus, their deadline to vacate the apartments from 17th to 34th floor of the 34-storeyed building remained August 27. There are total 27 families who will be vacating their houses.

"Some of the residents have shifted to their friends and family houses nearby, while some shifted to rented apartment. We hope during the September 2 hearing court will grant us some relief," the residents said.

The BMC had clarified that if the residents fail to vacate the premises as per the court's order, a notice would be sent to them today, as part of the process of forceful eviction. To avoid any contempt of court orders and forceful eviction, the residents decided to vacate the premises themselves as per the undertaking given to the BMC.

For the unversed, the building does not have an occupation certificate (OC) from the BMC due to lack of NOC from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.