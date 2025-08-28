Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy After Noticing Biker Involved In Accident In Thane, Helps Injured Man; VIDEO |

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening rushed to assist a biker who was injured in an accident on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane. His quick intervention, which included halting his convoy and arranging immediate medical attention. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

According to an official statement, Shinde was returning after attending Ganeshotsav events in Kisan Nagar in Thane when the incident occurred. Earlier in the day, he had participated in the welcome ceremony and puja rituals at a sarvajanik Ganesh mandal and also visited several homes for Ganpati darshan. As his convoy was passing through Ghodbunder Road, Shinde noticed a young man lying injured after a bike mishap.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) stops convoy to help person meeting with accident on bike on Ghodbunder Road in Thane- pic.twitter.com/pX5MPEzd1G — NEWSDAILY MEDIA GROUP (@NEWSDAILY123) August 28, 2025

Shinde Stepped Out Of Car, Personally Checked On Injured Biker

Witnessing the accident, Shinde stopped his convoy, stepped out of his vehicle and personally checked on the injured man. Reports indicate that the biker had slipped and sustained a shoulder injury. The Deputy CM immediately instructed his team to make arrangements for shifting the youth to a nearby hospital without delay.

An ambulance from Shinde’s convoy was immediately used to transport the injured biker to Horizon Prime Hospital in Ghodbunder. Additionally, an officer from Shinde’s team was assigned to accompany the youth to ensure his treatment and monitor his condition closely. The official statement stated that the Deputy CM’s direct involvement ensured that the injured man received medical care at the earliest possible time.

Apart from the accident, the day was auspicious for Shinde due to his participation in Ganeshotsav festivities. At the Janjagruti Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Kisan Nagar No. 2, he performed the traditional pranpratishtha rituals and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha with devotion. Joining devotees, he also took part in the evening aarti.

ठाणे, महाराष्ट्र: उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने कहा, "गणेशोत्सव शुरू हो गया है और आज सभी भक्त आनंद, ऊर्जा और प्रेरणा महसूस कर रहे हैं। गणेशोत्सव महाराष्ट्र का सबसे बड़ा त्योहार है..." pic.twitter.com/ioOqNAORWd — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) August 27, 2025

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde highlighted the cultural and emotional importance of the festival. “Ganeshotsav has begun, and today every devotee is experiencing joy, energy, and inspiration. It is Maharashtra’s biggest festival and a time when people from all walks of life come together in faith and celebration,” he said.