 Maharashtra News: Chobali River Overflow Causes Flooding In Latur, Waigaon Pati To Gadevadi Road Closed; Heavy Rains Anticipated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Chobali River Overflow Causes Flooding In Latur, Waigaon Pati To Gadevadi Road Closed; Heavy Rains Anticipated

Maharashtra News: Chobali River Overflow Causes Flooding In Latur, Waigaon Pati To Gadevadi Road Closed; Heavy Rains Anticipated

The road from Waigaon Pati to Gadevadi is closed due to flooding from the Chobali River, raising concerns among villagers as heavy rains persist. Latur and Nanded districts recorded over 100 mm of rain, exacerbating local conditions with overflowing rivers and drains.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Tejal Ghorpade

Mumbai: The road from Waigaon Pati to Gadevadi is closed due to the flooding of the Chobali River in Ahmedpur taluka, leading to concerns among the villagers, as heavy rains continue in the region. This situation has resulted in overflowing rivers and drains, further complicating the conditions for residents.

Recent rainfall data from various locations indicates significant precipitation, with Latur district receiving marked amounts, such as 114 mm in Udgir and over 100 mm in several other areas. Similarly, in the Nanded district, Naigaon recorded 122 mm, highlighting the substantial rainfall impacting the region.

Also Watch

Meteorological forecasts suggest a gradual uptick in rainfall across Maharashtra, particularly from August 25 to 28, indicating the influence of a new cyclonic circulation over the North Bay, which will merge with the remnants of Typhoon Kajiki. This weather system is expected to result in heavy storms, particularly in Konkan, including Mumbai, where moderate rain is forecast for the beginning of the week followed by heavy spells on Thursday during Bappa's welcome celebrations.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO
Hridayapoorvam X (Twitter) Review: Mohanlal & Malavika Mohanan Starrer Impresses Everyone; Netizens Call It A 'Feel Good Film'
Hridayapoorvam X (Twitter) Review: Mohanlal & Malavika Mohanan Starrer Impresses Everyone; Netizens Call It A 'Feel Good Film'
Indian Army And Jammu & Kashmir Police Foil Infiltration In Gurez Sector, Neutralise Two Terrorists On LoC
Indian Army And Jammu & Kashmir Police Foil Infiltration In Gurez Sector, Neutralise Two Terrorists On LoC
India's Growth To Average 6.5% In The Next 10 Years, Inflation Likely To Align With RBI's 4% Target: Morgan Stanley
India's Growth To Average 6.5% In The Next 10 Years, Inflation Likely To Align With RBI's 4% Target: Morgan Stanley
Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In City's Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till...
article-image

Moreover, Vidarbha is also expected to experience scattered moderate and heavier rains by the middle of the week, while Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra should anticipate showers, with some regions like Nandurbar and Nashik facing potential heavy rainfall by Wednesday. Water levels in various lakes supplying Mumbai have been monitored closely, revealing that despite experiencing heavy rainfall, the water storage levels have remained relatively high, with several lakes nearing full capacity.

Reported conditions include overflowing dams and lakes, including Upper Vaitarna and Tansa, where water has begun to release due to excessive rainfall. The BMC has documented significant rainfall and lake levels up until 6 AM on August 28, further substantiating the relationship between recent climate patterns and the current water management situation in the area.

Challenges persist for local villagers as they navigate the consequences of heavy rainfalls, including infrastructure damage and disrupted transportation. However, authorities report ongoing monitoring and management strategies to address these challenges while providing timely updates to the public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO

Mumbai Guide: 7 Oldest Ganesh Pandals In City You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav

Mumbai Guide: 7 Oldest Ganesh Pandals In City You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested For Burning Wife Alive Over Suspected Affair, Daughter Reveals Truth To...

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested For Burning Wife Alive Over Suspected Affair, Daughter Reveals Truth To...

Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With...

Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With...

Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin

Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin