 Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In City's Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till September 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In City's Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till September 1

Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In City's Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till September 1

BMC reports Mumbai's water supply is secure, with seven major lakes at 96.74% capacity. Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, and Vihar lakes are full, while Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna are nearly full. Tansa lake at 99.10%.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till September 1 | ANI

Mumbai: According to the latest reports by BMC, the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department has reported a significant rise in lake levels supplying water to Mumbai, with total water stock across the seven major lakes reaching 96.74% of their full useful capacity. As of 6:00 AM on August 27, 2025, the combined storage stands at 14,00,219 million litres, a healthy sign for the city’s water supply for the upcoming months.

Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, and Vihar lakes are already at 100% storage capacity, with Bhatsa at 95.52% and Upper Vaitarna at 96.60%. The Tansa lake, which saw a minor drop of 0.01 meters in the last 24 hours, remains at a high 99.10% of useful content.

Middle Vaitarna’s gates were opened on August 18, and Upper Vaitarna began releasing water from August 21. These timely measures help regulate overflow and prevent flood risks in the surrounding areas.

Rainfall data shows continued precipitation, with Middle Vaitarna recording 22 mm and Upper Vaitarna 43 mm in the past 24 hours. The total rainfall recorded across all lakes this season so far is 2383.00 mm, with Bhatsa and Tulsi receiving the highest 2467 mm and 3474 mm respectively.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | VIDEO
Hrithik Roshan Rents Sea-Facing Mumbai's Juhu Apartment To Girlfriend Saba Azad For ₹75,000 Per Month
Hrithik Roshan Rents Sea-Facing Mumbai's Juhu Apartment To Girlfriend Saba Azad For ₹75,000 Per Month
FIFA And AFC Issue Ultimatum To AIFF To Ratify New Constitution By October 30 Or Risk Suspension From All Competitions
FIFA And AFC Issue Ultimatum To AIFF To Ratify New Constitution By October 30 Or Risk Suspension From All Competitions
'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note
'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note

The steady inflow and rainfall ensure that Mumbai is well-positioned to avoid any water cuts this year. Civic authorities remain vigilant, continuously monitoring levels to ensure optimal water management as monsoon conditions persist.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City...
article-image

Mumbai Rains Hit Till September 1

Mumbai is preparing for Lord Ganesha's arrival on August 27, with the IMD forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, prompting a yellow alert for potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions during Ganesh Chaturthi. Commuters should use public transport and leave early to avoid delays. Weather predictions suggest intermittent rains with accumulations of 5–35 mm. The week will see cloudy skies and varying temperatures from 24°C to 28°C, with repeated heavy showers expected impacting crowd management and travel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai...

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Rejects Maharashtra Government Request To Postpone Mumbai...

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Rejects Maharashtra Government Request To Postpone Mumbai...

Mumbai To Launch Electric Water Taxi Service On September 22, Cutting Travel Time And Offering...

Mumbai To Launch Electric Water Taxi Service On September 22, Cutting Travel Time And Offering...

Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In City's Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till...

Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In City's Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till...

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Hours-Long Jams As Devotees Head To Konkan For Ganeshotsav

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Hours-Long Jams As Devotees Head To Konkan For Ganeshotsav