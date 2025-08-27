Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In City's Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till September 1

Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In Seven Lakes Reaches 96.74%; Heavy Downpours Expected Till September 1 | ANI

Mumbai: According to the latest reports by BMC, the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department has reported a significant rise in lake levels supplying water to Mumbai, with total water stock across the seven major lakes reaching 96.74% of their full useful capacity. As of 6:00 AM on August 27, 2025, the combined storage stands at 14,00,219 million litres, a healthy sign for the city’s water supply for the upcoming months.

Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, and Vihar lakes are already at 100% storage capacity, with Bhatsa at 95.52% and Upper Vaitarna at 96.60%. The Tansa lake, which saw a minor drop of 0.01 meters in the last 24 hours, remains at a high 99.10% of useful content.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Middle Vaitarna’s gates were opened on August 18, and Upper Vaitarna began releasing water from August 21. These timely measures help regulate overflow and prevent flood risks in the surrounding areas.

Rainfall data shows continued precipitation, with Middle Vaitarna recording 22 mm and Upper Vaitarna 43 mm in the past 24 hours. The total rainfall recorded across all lakes this season so far is 2383.00 mm, with Bhatsa and Tulsi receiving the highest 2467 mm and 3474 mm respectively.

The steady inflow and rainfall ensure that Mumbai is well-positioned to avoid any water cuts this year. Civic authorities remain vigilant, continuously monitoring levels to ensure optimal water management as monsoon conditions persist.

Mumbai Rains Hit Till September 1

Mumbai is preparing for Lord Ganesha's arrival on August 27, with the IMD forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, prompting a yellow alert for potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions during Ganesh Chaturthi. Commuters should use public transport and leave early to avoid delays. Weather predictions suggest intermittent rains with accumulations of 5–35 mm. The week will see cloudy skies and varying temperatures from 24°C to 28°C, with repeated heavy showers expected impacting crowd management and travel.