 Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City Till September 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City Till September 1

Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City Till September 1

Mumbai prepares for Lord Ganesha's arrival on August 27 amidst expected moderate to heavy rainfall. A yellow alert warns of waterlogging and traffic congestion, urging commuters to use public transport.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City Till September 1 | File

Mumbai: The city of dream is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesha on Wednesday, August 27, with the city likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents about possible waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions to Ganesh Chaturthi processions.

Commuters are advised to leave home early and opt for public transport to avoid delays, as traffic is expected to increase due to both festive crowds and weather-related slowdowns. Over the past few days, Mumbai had a brief respite from intense rainfall, but showers are now set to intensify again this week.

According to independent weather forecasts shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane and Navi Mumbai, will witness intermittent moderate to heavy showers ranging between 5–35 mm on August 27. Pune will likely receive light to moderate rainfall, while the Western Ghats may see heavier spells.

Extended Mumbai Weather Forecast

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps
US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak
US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak

August 27: Generally cloudy skies with heavy rain; temperature between 27°C and 25°C.

August 28: Cloudy skies with moderate rain; temperature 28°C to 25°C.

August 29: Heavy showers with cloudy skies; temperature 27°C to 24°C.

August 30: Moderate rain with cloudy skies; temperature 27°C to 25°C.

August 31: Rain predicted, temperatures around 28°C to 25°C.

September 1: Rain expected; temperature between 28°C and 26°C.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies...
article-image

The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious, especially during Ganesh idol immersions, as sudden downpours could affect crowd management and travel. With lakhs of devotees expected on the streets, Mumbai is set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi amidst rain-soaked but spirited conditions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’...

Ganesh Chaturthi At Siddhivinayak Temple Day 1: Watch Live Darshan, Aarti & More Here

Ganesh Chaturthi At Siddhivinayak Temple Day 1: Watch Live Darshan, Aarti & More Here

Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City...

Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City...

Mumbai Breakthrough Surgery: 25-Year-Old With Type-1 Diabetes Gets New Life After Pancreas-Kidney...

Mumbai Breakthrough Surgery: 25-Year-Old With Type-1 Diabetes Gets New Life After Pancreas-Kidney...

Mumbai Traffic Advisory For Ganeshotsav 2025: Check Out Key Blocks, Alternate Routes, No-Parking...

Mumbai Traffic Advisory For Ganeshotsav 2025: Check Out Key Blocks, Alternate Routes, No-Parking...