Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City Till September 1 | File

Mumbai: The city of dream is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesha on Wednesday, August 27, with the city likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents about possible waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions to Ganesh Chaturthi processions.

Commuters are advised to leave home early and opt for public transport to avoid delays, as traffic is expected to increase due to both festive crowds and weather-related slowdowns. Over the past few days, Mumbai had a brief respite from intense rainfall, but showers are now set to intensify again this week.

According to independent weather forecasts shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane and Navi Mumbai, will witness intermittent moderate to heavy showers ranging between 5–35 mm on August 27. Pune will likely receive light to moderate rainfall, while the Western Ghats may see heavier spells.

Extended Mumbai Weather Forecast

August 27: Generally cloudy skies with heavy rain; temperature between 27°C and 25°C.

August 28: Cloudy skies with moderate rain; temperature 28°C to 25°C.

August 29: Heavy showers with cloudy skies; temperature 27°C to 24°C.

August 30: Moderate rain with cloudy skies; temperature 27°C to 25°C.

August 31: Rain predicted, temperatures around 28°C to 25°C.

September 1: Rain expected; temperature between 28°C and 26°C.

The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious, especially during Ganesh idol immersions, as sudden downpours could affect crowd management and travel. With lakhs of devotees expected on the streets, Mumbai is set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi amidst rain-soaked but spirited conditions.