Maharashtra Politics: Congress To Contest BMC Polls Alone Amid Cadre Backlash Fears

Mumbai: Fear of a backlash – both from its ground cadre and from aligning with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) – appears to have compelled the Congress to announce that it will contest the upcoming BMC elections on its own.

A telling remark by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Ramesh Chennithala signalled the mood within the party. While announcing the decision, he said, “We contested both the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections in alliance, and only we know what we have endured.” While declaring that it would field candidates in all 227 BMC wards, the Congress also kept a window open for negotiations with like-minded parties. This indicates that the party wishes to play the role of a senior partner rather than a subordinate one.

According to insiders, the leadership feared the outbreak of internal disputes if it contested as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). During the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, several Mumbai Congress units were unhappy campaigning for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates because the Congress itself contested only two seats; Mumbai North and North Central. An office-bearer noted that although Mumbai Congress chief Prof Varsha Gaikwad won her seat with the help of Sena (UBT) in Mumbai North West, “she alone benefited, not the party as a whole”.

Even in the assembly elections, the Congress had to surrender key constituencies such as Versova, Kurla, and Byculla due to pressure from the Sena (UBT). At a time, when the party was already withdrawing from long-held bastions - much to the resentment of local units – any alliance involving both Sena (UBT) and the MNS could have triggered open revolts, party leaders said. The electoral arithmetic, too, weighed heavily on the decision. Mumbai’s electorate is diverse; while the Marathi vote bank remains significant, Gujarati and north Indian voters also form large blocs.

With most Gujarati voters leaning towards the BJP and Marathi voters split between the Thackeray factions, the Congress was unwilling to alienate north Indian voters; many of whom hold strong reservations about Raj Thackeray. Maintaining this support base was seen as crucial. Party strategists also argue that Congress cannot ignore the aspirations of young leaders who view local body elections as a launching pad.

When we rely on them during assembly and parliamentary elections, how can we ask them to step aside during local polls, asked another leader. Contesting the maximum number of seats, they said, provides these emerging leaders the platform they need. According to them, the party can survive only through such bold decisions, irrespective of the fallout.

