Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the Virar building collapse. The tragedy has claimed 17 lives so far, sending shockwaves across the state. Expressing grief, Fadnavis said the government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this painful time.

विरार भागात एक इमारत कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत आतापर्यंत 17 जणांचा मृत्यू झालेला आहे, याबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी तीव्र दुःख व्यक्त केले आहे आणि मृतांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली आहे. या सर्व कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत, असे सांगतानाच मृतांच्या… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 28, 2025

The Chief Minister shared the announcement on his official CMO X account, where he also offered heartfelt tribute to the deceased. In his post, he conveyed that the administration shares the sorrow of the affected families and assured them of full government support.

The post confirmed that 17 people have died so far, adding, “Rescue operations have been underway with the help of NDRF for the past 48 hours, and they will conclude in the next few hours. So far, 9 people have been rescued safely.”

The collapse occurred around 12.05 am on Wednesday, leaving residents and neighbours harrowed. Families of those trapped rushed to the site, clinging to hope as heavy machinery worked to remove concrete and twisted metal. Medical teams stationed nearby provided urgent care to the injured, who were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have since confirmed that the building, constructed more than a decade ago, was unauthorised and structurally unsound. Despite repeated warnings issued in Palghar district about the risks of illegal constructions, many such buildings continue to house low-income families with no affordable alternatives.

The Virar incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by unauthorised housing in Mumbai’s extended suburbs. While the ₹5 lakh financial assistance brings immediate relief to the victims’ families, the larger challenge of tackling unsafe constructions remains unresolved.