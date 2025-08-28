 Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVirar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin

Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin

The tragedy has claimed 17 lives so far, sending shockwaves across the state. Expressing grief, Fadnavis said the government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this painful time.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the Virar building collapse. The tragedy has claimed 17 lives so far, sending shockwaves across the state. Expressing grief, Fadnavis said the government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this painful time.

The Chief Minister shared the announcement on his official CMO X account, where he also offered heartfelt tribute to the deceased. In his post, he conveyed that the administration shares the sorrow of the affected families and assured them of full government support.

The post confirmed that 17 people have died so far, adding, “Rescue operations have been underway with the help of NDRF for the past 48 hours, and they will conclude in the next few hours. So far, 9 people have been rescued safely.”

The collapse occurred around 12.05 am on Wednesday, leaving residents and neighbours harrowed. Families of those trapped rushed to the site, clinging to hope as heavy machinery worked to remove concrete and twisted metal. Medical teams stationed nearby provided urgent care to the injured, who were taken to hospitals for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
India's Pharmaceutical Exports Spared From Trump's 50% Tariff Slap, Citing Role As Largest Global Producer & Affordable Medicine Hub
India's Pharmaceutical Exports Spared From Trump's 50% Tariff Slap, Citing Role As Largest Global Producer & Affordable Medicine Hub
Central Scholarships 2025: Registration Process Underway; Details Here
Central Scholarships 2025: Registration Process Underway; Details Here
Adani Group Reports Record ₹90,572 Crore EBITDA In FY25, Led By Infrastructure And Clean Energy
Adani Group Reports Record ₹90,572 Crore EBITDA In FY25, Led By Infrastructure And Clean Energy
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO
Read Also
Virar Illegal Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 17, Rescue Ops Continue
article-image

Authorities have since confirmed that the building, constructed more than a decade ago, was unauthorised and structurally unsound. Despite repeated warnings issued in Palghar district about the risks of illegal constructions, many such buildings continue to house low-income families with no affordable alternatives.

The Virar incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by unauthorised housing in Mumbai’s extended suburbs. While the ₹5 lakh financial assistance brings immediate relief to the victims’ families, the larger challenge of tackling unsafe constructions remains unresolved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO

Mumbai Guide: 7 Oldest Ganesh Pandals In City You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav

Mumbai Guide: 7 Oldest Ganesh Pandals In City You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested For Burning Wife Alive Over Suspected Affair, Daughter Reveals Truth To...

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested For Burning Wife Alive Over Suspected Affair, Daughter Reveals Truth To...

Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With...

Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With...

Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin

Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin