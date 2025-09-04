 Navi Mumbai News: Over 550 Contract Employees Of NMMC Face Job Loss Amid Fresh Recruitment Drive
Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
NMMC | File Photo

More than 550 employees working on a contract honorarium basis in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are facing the risk of losing their jobs following the civic body’s fresh recruitment drive. Despite years of dedicated service across departments such as sanitation, health, and education, their positions now stand threatened, pushing them to the brink of unemployment.

Determined to secure their future, these employees have launched a campaign demanding permanent absorption into the corporation. A delegation has already submitted a memorandum to local MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Naik and MLA Mandatai Mhatre, seeking their intervention. “We have honestly served the Municipal Corporation for so many years. We should be permanently absorbed into our current positions,” said one of the employees.

While the NMMC continues with new recruitment, the affected employees have expressed disappointment that their years of contribution have gone unrecognized. They argue that retaining experienced staff would benefit both the administration and the city’s ongoing development.

Political leaders Ganesh Naik and Mandatai Mhatre, both known for their active roles in Navi Mumbai’s growth, are expected to take up the issue. Observers note that in several states, similar employees have been absorbed into permanent service, and a similar decision in Navi Mumbai would not only bring relief to hundreds of families but also ensure continuity of developmental work.

As of now, the NMMC Commissioner has not issued an official response. However, with growing public support and mounting pressure, hopes remain high that the long-serving honorarium staff will receive justice and recognition for their contribution to the city.

