Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Celebrates Kalaganesh Festival With Music, Art And Eco-Friendly Initiatives

NMMC celebrates Kalaganesh Festival with devotional music, live art, and eco-friendly initiatives at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) celebrated its Kalaganesh Festival with great fanfare and a packed audience at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, as part of the state-declared Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The event was inaugurated with idol worship and lamp lighting by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, and City Engineer Shirish Ardavad.

Devotional Music and Live Art Captivate Audience

Renowned singers Prathamesh Laghate and Mugdha Vaishampayan enchanted the crowd with devotional music, while artist Sagar Jadhav painted a live Ganesha portrait and sculptor Atharva More created a clay idol on stage. Calligrapher Ashish Tambe’s Akshar Ganesh exhibition, featuring Ganesha images crafted from the names of all NMMC divisions, was another highlight.

Showcasing Community Initiatives and Cultural Performances

The festival also showcased products from NMMC’s textile recycling centre and seed-modaks by women’s self-help groups, which received wide appreciation. Students of NMMC schools and cultural groups added vibrancy with dance performances.

Leaders Emphasise Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Speaking at the event, Minister Ganesh Naik lauded NMMC for uniting citizens in a grand celebration and stressed the need for eco-friendly festivals. MLA Manda Mhatre highlighted Ganeshotsav’s role in fostering social unity, while Commissioner Dr. Shinde praised citizens for embracing artificial immersion ponds and supporting a plastic-free celebration.

Public Applauds Blend of Arts and Community Spirit

The Kalaganesh Festival drew overwhelming public response, with audiences applauding the blend of music, dance, painting, sculpture, and calligraphy showcased during the evening.