Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal Holds Family At Knifepoint In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: A dramatic three-hour standoff in Panvel ended late Wednesday night after police rescued six family members held hostage by a notorious criminal armed with a sickle and axe. The accused, Sobhan Babulal Mahato (35), who was out on bail in a 2018 murder case, was overpowered in a daring operation by Panvel police despite four officers sustaining injuries.

The incident unfolded around 8.30 pm at Mangala Nivas, Godse Ali, where Mahato broke into a relative’s house, locked the family inside, and threatened to kill them over a property dispute. Armed with sharp weapons, he refused to surrender even after repeated police appeals and attacked officers who attempted to intervene.

“In spite of grave danger, our officers showed extraordinary courage to save the hostages. Their bravery averted a major tragedy,” said DCP Prashant Mohite, adding, "The accused claimed that the plot on which the building stood belonged to his mother and the builder duped them by not giving them any monetary benefits of the building. On Wednesday night, he threatened all the building residents with a sickle to vacate the building. The scared residents rushed to police station and reported the incident."

During the operation, Mahato injured Police Naik Ravindra Pardhi with an axe and later swung his sickle at Police Naik Samrat Daki and Constable Sainath Mokal. Daki sustained a deep hand injury while shielding his colleagues, while two other officers—Constables Madhav Shevale and Mokal—were also wounded. All injured personnel are undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable.

At one point, Mahato held his 16-year-old niece at knifepoint, escalating fears of bloodshed. Police, with support from the fire brigade, used water jets and chilli spray to weaken his resistance. In a decisive moment, Daki and Mokal lunged at Mahato, managing to disarm and pin him down, allowing the rest of the team to rescue the hostages safely.

“Every second was critical. We tried dialogue, but when he threatened to kill his niece, we had no option but to act. My team risked their lives, and I am proud of their fearless action,” said Sr PI Nitin Thakre, who led the rescue.

The seized weapons—a sickle and an axe—have been sent for forensic examination. Police confirmed that Mahato has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

“This operation was a true test of courage and teamwork. The officers acted with presence of mind, ensuring the safety of every hostage despite being attacked. Their efforts deserve high appreciation,” said ACP Bhausaheb Dhole.

Originally from Bihar, the accused had been settled in Panvel since many years. He was in Taloja Jail from 2018 and had come out on bail only a week ago. He was unmarried and was staying with his mother, brother and brother's family.

The accused was arrested under various sections including kidnapping, attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, deterring public servant from doing his duty. He was produced before the court on Thursda