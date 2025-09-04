 Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation

Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation

The Cuffe Parade Residents' Association (CPRA), which has complained to the 'A' municipal ward office, said that besides obstructing the line of sight for road users, the installations raise questions about their safety and legality. They also asked whether the guidelines for street furniture were followed before the construction.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade residents have objected to the renaming of road junctions and gardens in the area without consulting residents, and the installation of sponsorship plaques on road dividers that obstruct the vision of pedestrians and motorists using the street.

The Cuffe Parade Residents' Association (CPRA), which has complained to the 'A' municipal ward office, said that besides obstructing the line of sight for road users, the installations raise questions about their safety and legality. They also asked whether the guidelines for street furniture were followed before the construction. The CPRA also alleged that the boards were installed without consulting residents.

"Who has sanctioned the installation of these boards? Was any permission or clearance granted by the BMC or any other authority for placing corporate advertising in this manner on public infrastructure?" asked Dr Laura D'Souza, president, CPRA.

The complaint draws attention to an installation that has the names of IDBI Bank and Emerald Sustainable Foundation. CPRA has asked for information about the authority that sanctioned the boards. "The Advanced Locality Management, the recognised residents' association, has to be consulted before such work is done. We are recognised ALM for this area. We want to know how the project was cleared. In the absence of a clear and timely response from the ward office, we will be filing an RTI to obtain the required information through official channels," said D'Souza.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation
Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation
Lucky Escape! Tristan Stubbs Loses Control Of His Bat & Almost Tosses Onto His Stumps In ENG vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Lucky Escape! Tristan Stubbs Loses Control Of His Bat & Almost Tosses Onto His Stumps In ENG vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Resolves Contract Staff Crisis, Extends Services On Interim Basis
Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Resolves Contract Staff Crisis, Extends Services On Interim Basis
Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal Holds Family At Knifepoint In Panvel
Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal Holds Family At Knifepoint In Panvel

Emerald Sustainable Foundation and IDBI Bank did not respond to messages and calls for a comment. Jaydeep More, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward, said that the plaques were removed on Friday.

CPRA has also raised the issue of gardens and road junctions that have been renamed without consulting residents.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police Conducts Special Awareness Drive On Traffic Rules At Bhatwadi Cha...
article-image

Street furniture as eyesores and safety hazards.

Residents of Cuffe Parade have drawn attention to poorly designed and dangerous street furniture in the area. This includes a fountain with metal spikes along the boundary, raised plaques on road dividers, and

In 2001, the Committee for Protection and Improvement of Streets and Public Places released guidelines for street furniture. Members of the committee included architects Brinda Somaya and P K Das, who have been involved in designing public spaces in the city. Introducing the guidelines, the then BMC municipal commissioner, Karun Srivastava, said that poorly designed street furniture like garbage bins, tree guards, and benches has created visual chaos. Road dividers, barricades, and bus stops are not consistent with the surroundings and add to disharmony, the guidelines said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation

Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation

Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Resolves Contract Staff Crisis, Extends Services On...

Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Resolves Contract Staff Crisis, Extends Services On...

Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal Holds Family...

Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal Holds Family...

Konkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay

Konkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay

Six-Hour Search Operation Helps Locate Mumbai’s Beloved Mall Dog, Abducted 3 Months Ago

Six-Hour Search Operation Helps Locate Mumbai’s Beloved Mall Dog, Abducted 3 Months Ago