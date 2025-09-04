Ganeshotsav 2025: 132-Year-Old Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati To Be Immersed In Artificial Pond After HC, MPCB Refusal

132-year-old Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati idols will be immersed in artificial ponds for the first time after HC denial | File Photo

Mumbai: For the first time, the 132 years Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati, the mandal eastablished by Lokmanya Tilak, idols at Shastri Hall, Navroji Wadia Street and other historic mandals Ganesh idols in Girgaon, will be immersed in artificial ponds.

Samiti Criticises MPCB’s U-Turn

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganpati Samanvay Samiti has expressed its disappointed over Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for changing its stand over permitting impression of eco-friendly Ganpati idols at Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga lake in south Mumbai.

MPCB Had Promised Permission, Says Samiti

President of the samiti, Naresh Dahibhawkar said, "MPCB member secretary Avinash Dhakne (IAS) had promised at start of Ganeshotsav that he will allow visarjan of Ganpati of historic mandals' in Girgaon eastablished by Lokmanya Tilak. Since 132 years the mandal is immersing the idols in the sea. These are clay idols are smaller than six feet height. Thus, to maintain the tradition, we had urged to allow their immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga lake."

Devotees Left Disappointed

"The volunteers were elated. However, Dhakne never issued written orders. Why this double standard? The MPCB should have never promised the devotees of they were firm on not allowing immersion of the said historic mandals' idols at Banganga or Girgaon Chowpatty. We had submitted in the court evidences that every year Ganpati immersion takes place at Banganga lake and this not the first time. But we did not get permission," Dahibhawkar added.

Petition in HC Rejected

A samiti member, Sanjay Shirke had petitioned in the Bombay HC to allow immersion of eco-friendly Ganpati idols in Banganga lake. However, during the hearing on Thursday, the court refused.

No Immersion Allowed at Banganga Lake: BMC

Asked if immersion of smaller eco-friendly idols will be allowed at Banganga lake, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward, Manish Valanju said, "After the HC judgement on Thursday, it's clear the no immersion is allowed at Banganga lake. About Ganpati Samanvay Samiti's request on allowing immersion of smaller clay idols at Banganga and Girgaon Chowpatty, the MPCB had verbally promised during the meeting, however, there were no written orders. Thus, the BMC did not allow."