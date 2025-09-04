Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Powerloom Industry Woes

Samajwadi Party MLA, Rais Shaikh |

Mumbai: The powerloom sector has asked the Maharashtra government to announce a plan of action to mitigate the crisis, safeguard employment, and ensure the industry's sustainability in face of the 50% tariffs imposed by the United States.

Samajwadi Party MLA, Rais Shaikh, who represents Bhiwandi East, an important hub of the textile industry, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking details of measures being taken by the state government to mitigate the impact on the powerloom sector which is a key contributor to India’s textile exports, accounting for 60% of the fabrics meant for export.

In his letter to Fadnavis, Shaikh welcomed the government's decision to constitute a committee to study the impact of the US tariffs on major industries. "Powerloom is vital to India’s textile exports, as the sector contributes 60% of the fabrics meant for export. Nearly 58.4% of the total cloth production in India comes from powerlooms. Already under pressure from rising input costs and declining competitiveness, the industry is now facing additional challenges due to shrinking export orders and the threat of potential closures. Without timely intervention, thousands of families dependent on this sector may face severe hardship," said Shaikh.

Shaikh further said that the US tariffs will worsen the situation, potentially leading to loss of export orders, closure of units in key textile clusters, and large-scale job losses. "If immediate remedial measures are not taken, thousands of families may be pushed into deeper economic distress. The government must present a clear plan of action to the people of Maharashtra to mitigate the crisis, safeguard employment, and ensure the sustainability of this vital sector," he added.

Maharashtra contributes 10.4% to India’s textile production and 10.2% to sectoral employment.

The state produces around 272 million kg of yarn annually, accounting for 12% of the national output.

Powerlooms, which produce 60% of India’s export fabrics, are largely concentrated in Maharashtra.

The state is home to nearly 12.7 lakh powerlooms—almost half of the country’s total—and supports the livelihoods of nearly 30 lakh people.