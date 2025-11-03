Mira-Bhayandar News: Illegal Sale Of Termiv Injections Exposed At Mira Road Gym Store; Case Registered Against Owner

Mira Road Police seize Termiv injection vials following MNS official’s alert | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: While incidents of the supply of prohibited items and their time-to-time abetment by government agencies are constantly occurring in Mira-Bhayandar city, the open sale of Termiv injections, used for intoxication, at a gym supplement store in Mira Road has come to light due to the vigilance of MNS official Sachin Pople.

Raid conducted after alert by MNS official

A stock of this injection was seized from a gym supplement store within the jurisdiction of the Mira Road Police Station. This injection is administered to increase low blood pressure. It is also given to patients to relieve muscle pain and prevent fungal infections. However, when selling this injection, it is mandatory for the shopkeeper to check the doctor's prescription given to the concerned customer.

Illegal sale uncovered during inspection

However, Sachin Pople received information that this injection was being illegally and openly sold without a prescription at a gym supplement store. He immediately informed the Mira Road Police Station and, along with police personnel, raided the shop selling the injection. The shopkeeper was flustered. Initially, he pretended that he did not have the stock of this injection.

Boxes of injections found concealed

When Sachin Pople asked him to show the medicines in a box, about 25 to 30 boxes of Termiv injection vials were found inside. At that point, the shopkeeper claimed that he was using these injections himself. After he claimed to be using such a large quantity of the injection, the police seized the vials and took them, along with the shopkeeper, to the Mira Road Police Station.

Police action and further investigation

The police took possession of the vials and released the shopkeeper after issuing a notice. For further action, the police summoned the Drug Inspector.

A case has been registered against medical store owner Kanhaiya Kanojia for illegally selling injections. Police are conducting further investigations.

