Maharashtra Crime: ₹4.1 Crore Tribal Land Fraud Exposed In Palghar; FIR Filed Against 8 Individuals

Vasai Police register FIR in Dahanu tribal land scam involving ₹4.1 crore; eight individuals under probe | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A major land scam involving the fraudulent sale of tribal property worth over ₹4.1 crore has come to light in Dahanu, with Vasai Police booking eight individuals, including members of the Jivani family from Gujarat and Palghar.

Investors Misled Over Nearly a Decade

As per the complaint filed by Savita Sadanand Bendkar (42) of Vasai, the accused misled her and 14 other investors between January 2016 and August 2025 by offering parcels of land in Survey Nos. 71, 72, 73, 75, 76, and 78 in Dahanu. They allegedly lured buyers with promises of rapid development, added facilities, and lucrative profits.

Forged Documents Used to Gain Trust

Investigators revealed that the group — Popatbhai Jivrajbhai Jivani, Labhuben Popatbhai Jivani, Manishbhai Popatbhai Jivani, Ashaben Manish Jivani, Arvindbhai Popatbhai Jivani, Jaishriben Arvind Jivani, and Manishbhai Labhubhai Sutariya — prepared forged Power of Attorney documents, bogus agreements, affidavits, receipts, and glossy property brochures to win investor confidence.

Victims Suffer Major Financial Loss

The victims together paid ₹4.10 crore, but no property was transferred, and the money was allegedly siphoned off.

EOW Confirms Fraud, FIR Registered

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Commissionerate confirmed the fraud after conducting a preliminary probe, leading to the registration of the FIR.

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

Police said that none of the accused have been arrested yet and that their criminal background is being verified. A deeper investigation is ongoing.