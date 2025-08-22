Vasai-Virar Crime: Waliv Man Booked For Rape And Cyber Harassment Of Minor, Shares Explicit Content via Fake Profiles | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Waliv police have filed a FIR against a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and subsequently harassing her using explicit videos and photos on social media. The accused reportedly created fake social media profiles to share the private content with the victim's relatives.

According to the police complaint filed on August 21, 2025, the victim was first contacted by the accused, a 22-year-old man, on Instagram. The accused gained the victim's trust by promising a future together, including marriage. The complaint alleges that sometime between April 23, 2025, and August 20, 2025, the accused had sexual intercourse with the girl against her will at her grandmother's home in Waliv.

The Accused Harassed Victim

The harassment escalated after the assault. The accused allegedly made a video call to the victim and convinced her to remove her clothes, screen-recording the call without her knowledge. He later created photos from the video. When the victim attempted to confront him, the accused threatened her father.

The accused then created fake Instagram and Facebook profiles in the names of the victim and her father. He used these fake accounts to post the girl’s semi-nude photos and videos as profile pictures and status updates, and also shared the content with her relatives.

Police Action

The Waliv Police Station has registered the case under several sections of the law, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code) and the Information Technology Act. Key sections applied include rape, causing fear of injury, and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The police are currently searching for the accused and no arrests have been made as of the time of the report.