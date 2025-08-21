 Palghar News: MBVV Police Commissionerate Suspend Waliv Sub-Inspector Over Misconduct In Vasai Land Dispute Case
Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Waliv PSI suspended by MBVV Police over misconduct in Vasai land dispute case | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has suspended Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sandesh Anant Rane, posted at Waliv Police Station, over allegations of misconduct in handling a land dispute case in Vasai.

Acted on False Complaint

According to the suspension order dated August 20, 2025, PSI Rane is accused of acting on a false complaint filed by a private party, which allegedly led to the wrongful registration of an FIR against landowner Dipak Ambavi Gami and his security guard.

Improper Land Possession Handover

The order states that Rane took the complainant’s security guard to the police station, removed a container kept for security purposes, and allegedly handed over possession of the land in Gokhivare, Vasai, to a private claimant, Sushil Futarmal Jain, despite documentary proof of ownership presented by Gami.

Public Trust Concerns Raised

Authorities noted that despite his legal knowledge and responsibility, Rane failed to handle the matter with due seriousness. The order observed that such conduct could erode public trust in the police and tarnish the image of the force.

Suspension Rules and Inquiry

Rane has been suspended from service with immediate effect under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and the Maharashtra Police (Punishments & Appeals) Rules, 1956. During the suspension period, he must report to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police control room and is prohibited from leaving headquarters without prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The order further states that Rane will be entitled to subsistence allowance under civil service rules during the suspension. A departmental inquiry is expected to be initiated to examine the allegations in detail and determine further disciplinary action.

