 Mumbai Guide: Famous Tourist Places Near Navi Mumbai International Airport
Mumbai Guide: Famous Tourist Places Near Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport enhances travel across Maharashtra, providing quick access to scenic and historical destinations, benefiting both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

With the grand inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), travel across Maharashtra is set to become smoother than ever. Located strategically between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the airport offers quick access to several scenic and historical destinations.

Here are seven must-visit tourist spots easily reachable from NMIA:

1. Pandavkada Waterfall, Kharghar

Kharghar, a hilly plateau in Navi Mumbai at an altitude of 200 meters, features stunning green landscapes. Key attractions include Kharghar Hills, perfect for day trips, the Pandavkada Waterfall, a popular picnic spot in monsoons, and a large fountain, ideal for evening strolls.

Elephanta Caves, Mumbai

Elephanta Caves, Mumbai

2. Uran Beach, Uran
Uran Beach is a quiet, lesser-known "hidden gem" in Navi Mumbai, offering a peaceful alternative to crowded city beaches, known for its clean environment and scenic beauty with sun, sand, and sea. As a fishing village location, it provides a tranquil escape, though some parts of the beach have limited sand and facilities.  

Karnala Bird Sanctuary

Karnala Bird Sanctuary

3. Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Panvel
Just 25 km from NMIA, this lush sanctuary is home to over 150 bird species. The quickest route is via the Mumbai–Goa Highway (NH66), perfect for a short nature escape.

Raigad Fort

Raigad Fort

4. Raigad Fort, Raigad District
A historic hill fort built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raigad is about 100 km from NMIA. Travellers can drive down the scenic Mumbai–Goa highway or take a local train to Mahad.

5. Lonavala, Pune District
Famous for its misty hills, waterfalls, and chikki, Lonavala is around 80 km from NMIA. A road trip via the Mumbai–Pune Expressway offers the best experience.

Alibaug Beach, Raigad

Alibaug Beach, Raigad

6. Alibaug Beach, Raigad
This coastal paradise is 70 km from NMIA and ideal for weekend getaways. Visitors can drive through NH66 or take a ferry from South Mumbai after crossing MTHL.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar

7. Mahabaleshwar, Satara District
Located about 230 km away, this hill station offers cool weather and strawberry farms. The best way to reach is via NH66 and Poladpur Ghat for a scenic road journey.

With Navi Mumbai International Airport becoming operational, exploring Maharashtra’s most iconic destinations will be faster and more convenient. Whether for heritage, hills, or beaches, every getaway begins just a short drive from NMIA.

