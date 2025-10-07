 Navi Mumbai Airport May Connect To Bandra-Worli Sea Link & BKC Via Tunnel | Here's Everything You Need To Know
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Airport |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to prepare a detailed feasibility report for a proposed tunnel connecting Mumbai to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The initiative aims to ensure smoother connectivity and reduce travel congestion once the airport becomes operational.

Airport Set for Inauguration by PM Modi

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, designed to handle up to two crore passengers annually, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

According to officials, the airport’s first commercial flight is expected to take off in December 2025. The massive infrastructure project is expected to ease pressure on Mumbai’s existing airport and become a key aviation hub for western India.

Focus on Seamless Connectivity

Officials anticipate a significant surge in road traffic once the airport becomes operational, putting additional strain on the current transport network. To counter this, the government plans to strengthen the connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai through multiple modes of transport.

Shinde emphasised the importance of creating an integrated transport ecosystem linking the airport with suburban rail, Metro corridors, and waterways. “To ensure seamless movement, the Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the MMRDA Commissioner to study the feasibility of constructing a tunnel connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Bandra Kurla Complex to the Navi Mumbai Airport,” a statement from Shinde’s office said.

Plans to Link Bullet Train and Metro Networks

Shinde also directed officials to explore the integration of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project with key regional transport points such as the Mhatardi bullet train station in Thane, Kopar railway station, and Taloja Metro station.

The Mhatardi station, currently under development in Diva, is envisioned as a major transport hub connecting bullet trains, suburban rail, Metro routes, and highways, paving the way for a multimodal, future-ready Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

