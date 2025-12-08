2 Killed, 4 Injured In Separate High-Speed Crashes On Mumbai–Nashik Highway And Samruddhi Expressway | File

Bhiwandi: Two persons lost their lives, while four others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents reported on the Mumbai–Nashik National Highway and the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. Both mishaps occurred when high-speed vehicles rammed into slower-moving vehicles from behind. Cases have been registered at the Shahapur Police Station.

Tractor Hit From Behind Near Bombay Dhaba

According to police sources, the first accident took place on Saturday evening near Bombay Dhaba within the Atgaon limits on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway.

A speeding car heading towards Mumbai crashed into a tractor from the rear.

Dinesh Pawar (21), who was travelling in the tractor, died on the spot. Three others — Sagar Pawar, Sunil Wagh, and Krishna Diva — sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Pickup Vehicle Crushed By Container On Samruddhi Expressway

In another incident around 6 am on Sunday, a vegetable-laden pickup vehicle heading towards Navi Mumbai was hit from behind by a speeding container on the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway near Shelwali village.

Kiran Koli (28), a helper in the pickup, died in the accident, while the driver Yogesh Patil suffered serious injuries.

Victims Undergoing Treatment; Probe Continues

All injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and responsibility in both cases.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/