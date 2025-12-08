 2 Killed, 4 Injured In Separate High-Speed Crashes On Mumbai–Nashik Highway And Samruddhi Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai2 Killed, 4 Injured In Separate High-Speed Crashes On Mumbai–Nashik Highway And Samruddhi Expressway

2 Killed, 4 Injured In Separate High-Speed Crashes On Mumbai–Nashik Highway And Samruddhi Expressway

According to police sources, the first accident took place on Saturday evening near Bombay Dhaba within the Atgaon limits on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:23 AM IST
article-image
2 Killed, 4 Injured In Separate High-Speed Crashes On Mumbai–Nashik Highway And Samruddhi Expressway | File

Bhiwandi: Two persons lost their lives, while four others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents reported on the Mumbai–Nashik National Highway and the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. Both mishaps occurred when high-speed vehicles rammed into slower-moving vehicles from behind. Cases have been registered at the Shahapur Police Station.

Tractor Hit From Behind Near Bombay Dhaba

According to police sources, the first accident took place on Saturday evening near Bombay Dhaba within the Atgaon limits on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway.

A speeding car heading towards Mumbai crashed into a tractor from the rear.

FPJ Shorts
Tyre Maker CEAT Crafting Tyres To Unlock Exports To Europe & US, Cementing Dominance As A Global Brand
Tyre Maker CEAT Crafting Tyres To Unlock Exports To Europe & US, Cementing Dominance As A Global Brand
Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'I Didn't Play Any Character'
Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'I Didn't Play Any Character'
'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's EXPLOSIVE Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video
'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's EXPLOSIVE Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Dil Jeete Hai Isliye Show Jeeta Hoon!' - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Dil Jeete Hai Isliye Show Jeeta Hoon!' - Watch Video

Dinesh Pawar (21), who was travelling in the tractor, died on the spot. Three others — Sagar Pawar, Sunil Wagh, and Krishna Diva — sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Pickup Vehicle Crushed By Container On Samruddhi Expressway

In another incident around 6 am on Sunday, a vegetable-laden pickup vehicle heading towards Navi Mumbai was hit from behind by a speeding container on the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway near Shelwali village.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Yellow Line Metro Faces Major Evening Delays; Passengers Stranded Across Stations |...
article-image

Kiran Koli (28), a helper in the pickup, died in the accident, while the driver Yogesh Patil suffered serious injuries.

Victims Undergoing Treatment; Probe Continues

All injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and responsibility in both cases.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban...

CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban...

Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito...

Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito...

Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

Mumbai ANC Detains Repeat Drug Offender For One Year Under Rare PIT-NDPS Action

Mumbai ANC Detains Repeat Drug Offender For One Year Under Rare PIT-NDPS Action