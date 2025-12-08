Ionic Mumbai Crime Branch Stone Building Demolished; Historic Legacy To Be Preserved Through Memorial Wall |

Mumbai: A crucial chapter of Mumbai’s policing history has come to an end. The iconic stone building of the Mumbai Crime Branch, located inside the Police Commissioner’s Headquarters near Crawford Market, has been demolished after being declared structurally unsafe. While the structure may be gone, the legacy created within its walls from high-profile interrogations to major terror and underworld investigations continues to remain etched in the city’s memory.

Building Declared Unsafe; Stones To Be Preserved

The British-era structure, which served as the headquarters of the Crime Branch for decades, had deteriorated severely. A structural audit recommended its demolition. However, officials clarified that the stones of the historic building will not be discarded. Instead, they will be preserved and reused to retain its heritage value.

The preserved stones will be used to build a fortress-style memorial wall at the Naigaon Police Parade Ground, ensuring the legacy of the iconic structure is carried forward for future generations.

A Site of High-Profile Interrogations and Notorious Criminal Cases

For decades, the stone building was the nerve centre of Mumbai’s biggest criminal investigations. Senior officers, including Joint Commissioners and specialised crime units, operated from here.

Some of the most significant interrogations conducted within its walls include:

26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab

Sanjay Dutt during the 1993 serial bomb blasts probe

Underworld figures including Chhota Rajan, Abu Salem, Arun Gawli, Ejaz Lakdawala

International criminal Charles Sobhraj

For gangsters and underworld operatives, merely hearing the words “Crime Branch Stone Building” invoked fear.

Emotional Farewell From Veteran Officers

The demolition has triggered a wave of nostalgia among serving and retired police officers. Many have visited the premises for a final glimpse of the iconic structure.

One of the most emotional visits came from retired officer Madhukar Zende, famous for arresting Charles Sobhraj. He stood silently before the remains of the building, recalling the many high-stakes investigations it once housed and the reputation it commanded in the underworld.

Former officers from the 1980s and 1990s have also been sharing photographs and memories on social media.

Architectural & Historical Significance

Constructed in 1909

Over 125 years old

Built using black steel-reinforced stone

Authentic teakwood interiors and pillars

Originally built to strengthen British intelligence after Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s 1908 arrest

Later became the central headquarters of India’s Crime Branch

Hosted legendary officers such as M.N. Singh, R.S. Sharma, Meera Borwankar, Rakesh Maria, Himanshu Roy, Atulchandra Kulkarni, and Sadanand Date

Despite its historic value, the building was not listed as a heritage structure. Demolition began on 27 November 2025 and has now been completed. Stones and wooden elements are being transported to the Naigaon Police Parade Ground for the upcoming memorial.

