Western Railway Announces Experimental Halt For Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express At Navsari; Check Details

Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express to start experimental halt at Navsari station from August 23-24

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced an additional stoppage at Navsari station for the Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express on an experimental basis.

Effective Dates and Train Timings

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this decision has been taken for the convenience of passengers, with the new halt set to come into effect from August 24, 2025, for Train No. 20901 (Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital), and from August 23, 2025, for Train No. 20902 (Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central).

Arrival and Departure Schedule at Navsari

Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Navsari station at 8:43 am and depart at 8:45 am, while Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Navsari at 5:27 pm and depart at 5:29 pm.

Benefits for Passengers

This additional halt is expected to greatly benefit daily commuters, business travelers, and tourists from Navsari and surrounding areas, offering them faster and more comfortable connectivity to both Mumbai and Gujarat’s capital, Gandhinagar.

Passenger Advisory

Passengers are advised to check official timings and booking details on the Indian Railways enquiry portal: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.