 Western Railway To Run 2 More Ganpati Special Trains On Udhna–Ratnagiri, Vishvamitri–Ratnagiri Routes
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season of Ganpati, Western Railway will run 2 more pairs of Ganpati Special Trains on Special fare between Udhna - Ratnagiri and Vishvamitri - Ratnagiri stations.

1. *Train No. 09022/09021 Udhna – Ratnagiri Weekly Special [ 6 Trips]*

Train No. 09022 Udhna – Ratnagiri Special will depart from Udhna every Thursday at 10:00 hrs and will reach Ratnagiri at 20:00 hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09021 Ratnagiri – Udhna Special will depart from Ratnagiri every Thursday at 21:00 hrs and will arrive Udhna at 10:20 hrs, the next day. The above pair of train will run from 21st August to 04th September, 2025.

Enroute, this train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Dahanu Road, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun and Sangameshwar Road stations in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

2.*Train No. 09120/09119 Vishvamitri – Ratnagiri Weekly Special [ 6 Trips]*

Train No. 09120 Vishvamitri – Ratnagiri Special will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 08:00 hrs and will reach Ratnagiri at 20.00 hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09119 Ratnagiri – Vishvamitri Special will depart from Ratnagiri every Monday at 21:00 hrs and will arrive Vishvamitri at 11:45 hrs, the next day. The above pair of train will run from 25th August & 08th September, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Dahanu Road, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun and Sangameshwar Road stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. *09022 & 09120* is open at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

