Mumbai News: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Criticises Election Commission Over Vote Theft Allegations, Supports Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Sharad Pawar criticises Election Commission of India over alleged vote theft, supports Rahul Gandhi’s claims at Mumbai press conference | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it has failed to take a clear stand on the vote theft allegations raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Pawar said he has no expectation of action from the poll body, adding that Gandhi had exposed the issue of bogus voting.

Irregularities in Voter Lists Highlighted

The Pawar highlighted alleged irregularities in voter lists in Shirur-Haveli and Hadapsar constituencies, with evidence of duplicate entries being presented before the media. Party leaders claimed similar discrepancies exist across several constituencies in Maharashtra.

Criticism of ECI Independence

Speaking at the event, Pawar said, “The Election Commission is supposed to act independently, but it has not taken the stand it should have. We do not expect much from the ECI. Rahul Gandhi has brought the truth to light, beginning from Bihar. Today, people in Bihar are honouring him for his efforts.”

NCP (SP) to Present Findings on Vote Theft

Pawar added that the NCP (SP) has begun studying the results of past elections and will present findings on alleged vote theft before the people within two weeks. He also supported Gandhi’s refusal to file an affidavit as demanded by the poll body, saying the allegations themselves were sufficient for scrutiny.

Anomalies in Voter Rolls Highlighted

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil pointed out anomalies in the voter rolls, claiming that in some households, as many as 18 names had been registered.

“Even after complaints, district officials say there is no time to correct this. It is good that even Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has admitted discrepancies exist. Instead of questioning us, the BJP should join our efforts to hold the Election Commission accountable,” he said.

Vote Theft Impact on Opposition Cited

Party spokesperson Jitendra Awhad alleged that vote theft had played a decisive role in the defeat of several opposition candidates. “We have evidence of 10 to 15 fake names being added in each constituency. At present, we have verified information from two constituencies. A state-wide agitation will be launched to expose how the ECI helped defeat the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said.

Opposition Stance on Vice Presidential Election

In the upcoming Vice Presidential election, Pawar revealed that opposition parties had discussed multiple names before arriving at a consensus. However, he rejected a request from the Maharashtra Chief Minister to support the ruling bloc’s candidate, citing ideological differences.

“We are not concerned about the government’s agenda. We will take our own stand, and they will take theirs. The outcome will be different,” Pawar asserted.

Also Watch:

Background: Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP and failing to enforce the “one person, one vote” principle, describing it as “vote chori” (vote theft).