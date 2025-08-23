Anand Rathi Wealth’s Pradeep Gupta Buys ₹131.74-Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Worli’s Lodha Sea Face |

Pradeep Navratna Gupta, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Anand Rathi Wealth, along with his wife Preeti Gupta, has purchased a luxury sea-facing apartment in Worli’s Lodha Sea Face for Rs 131.74 crore.

The transaction, registered on August 20, 2025, involves Apartment No. 4001 in Wing A, spread across 10,538 sq ft and includes seven car parking slots. The deal also attracted a hefty stamp duty of Rs 7.90 crore, according to official registration documents, accessed by CRE Matrix - A Real Estate Data Analytics Firm.

The starting monthly rent value of the apartment has been pegged at Rs 1.25 lakh per sq ft, making it one of the premium residential transactions in Mumbai this year.



The seller in this deal is Lodha Developers Ltd, one of the city’s leading luxury real estate developers.

This purchase adds to the string of high-value transactions in south and central Mumbai, reaffirming Worli’s position as a sought-after hub for ultra-luxury housing.

In August month only, a big-ticket luxury housing deal in Mumbai,Aatman Innovations Pvt Ltd, led by director Heena Rakhil Wadhwa,has purchased a premium apartment in the upcoming Lodha Avalon project at Juhu for Rs 113.42 crore. Similarly, another record-setting residential deal was reported in Worli earlier, where Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical company USV, purchased two sea-facing duplex apartments for Rs 703 crore.