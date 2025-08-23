Mumbai News: Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital Staff Threaten Strike From October 2 Over Long-Pending Demands

K.B. Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in Bandra | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A large number of employees of K.B. Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, have threatened to go on stop work strike from October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, if their long-pending demands are not resolved by September 30.

Protest Outside Hospital Office

On Friday morning, workers staged a protest outside the hospital office, expressing strong resentment over what they termed the administration’s indifference and the humiliating behavior of the hospital’s Medical Superintendent. The protest began at 10.30 am and was followed by a meeting where union leaders and employees unanimously resolved to intensify their agitation if corrective steps were not taken immediately.

Basic Facilities for Employees

The workers alleged that several critical issues have been pending for years. These include filling of vacant and promotional posts across cadres, publication of seniority lists, fair distribution of work, and provision of proper facilities such as restrooms and changing rooms for female staff on every floor of the new hospital building. Employees also demanded that women be allowed to wear dresses instead of sarees, that uniforms, soaps, towels and other essential supplies be distributed without discrimination, and that the staff canteen improve the quality of food served.

Administrative Lapses Highlighted

In addition, the union highlighted complaints about the administration’s failure to provide duplicate copies of service books, deemed permanency, confidential report copies, and timely payment of overtime wages. They claimed that the inadequate supply of hospital materials was hampering daily operations.

Ultimatum to Administration

Union General Secretary Ramakant Bane alleged that the Medical Superintendent of Bhabha Hospital often uses abusive language, insults employees, and treats them with disregard, creating widespread dissatisfaction among staff. “If the authorities fail to address our grievances by September 30, we will have no option but to launch a legal strike from October 2. Should medical services to Mumbai’s citizens suffer as a result, the responsibility will rest solely with the administration,” Bane declared in a press statement.