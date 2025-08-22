Maharashtra: Over 5,000 Hospitals Found Violating Nursing Act, Face Action | Image: Canva

Mumbai: An inspection drive across Maharashtra has revealed that 5,134 hospitals violated provisions of the Maharashtra Nursing Act, raising concerns over transparency and patient safety in healthcare facilities. Out of 26,354 hospitals examined, officials found widespread lapses, including failure to display treatment rate charts and helpline numbers at entrances, which are mandatory under the Act.

Hospital violations

Show-cause notices have been issued to all erring hospitals, giving them 30 days to rectify the shortcomings, failing which strict action, including suspension of licenses, will be taken.

Patient safety

The inspection was ordered by State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, who directed authorities to check compliance with patient safety and regulatory standards across the state. Though hospitals are required to undergo inspections twice a year, officials admitted that manpower shortages and administrative workload often delay the process. This has created gaps in enforcement, allowing some hospitals to exploit patients through arbitrary billing and lack of accountability.

According to official data, the Pune circle recorded the highest number of violators at 1,650, followed by 901 in Sambhaji Nagar. The Mumbai circle, which also includes Thane district, reported 215 hospitals flouting the rules. A senior official from the state public health department informed that around 300 hospitals have already been closed so far due to non-compliance, relocation, or closure of business.

License suspension threat

During the inquiry, hospitals were found guilty of a range of violations, from charging patients without prior disclosure of costs to offering unapproved treatments and failing to maintain basic facilities. In several cases, even essential security arrangements for patients and relatives were missing. Officials said such irregularities directly undermine the purpose of the Maharashtra Nursing Act, which was designed to ensure patient rights and transparency in hospital functioning.

Unapproved treatments

Under the rules, hospitals must prominently display treatment rate charts and helpline numbers, maintain a complaint box for grievances, and renew fire and electrical safety certifications on time. They are also required to update biomedical waste management and pollution control certificates and display PCPNDT and MTP approvals for public awareness.

Corrective measures

Authorities have warned that failure to comply within the 30-day deadline will invite tough measures, including license cancellations. Officials stressed that the aim of the drive is not only punitive but also corrective, ensuring hospitals function within legal frameworks and restore patient trust. The health department said continuous monitoring will be enforced going forward to prevent such lapses from recurring.