 Pune Becomes 5th City In Maharashtra To Get Vi 5G After Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar & Mumbai
Earlier, Vi introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Patna, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Vishakhapatnam, Madurai, Agra, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Pune Becomes 5th City In Maharashtra To Get Vi 5G After Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar & Mumbai | File Photo

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of India’s leading telecom operators, has announced the launch of its 5G services in Pune. With this, Pune has become the fifth city in Maharashtra to get Vi 5G after Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Tandon, Operations Director, Vi, said, "As we launch Vi 5G in Pune, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the Queen of the Deccan. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Maharashtra, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

To ensure a superior 5G experience in Maharashtra, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance.

This expansion is part of Vi’s ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities.

