Mumbai Youth Join Nationwide Climate Dialogues Ahead Of COP30, Call For Local Action | ANI Image (Representative)

Around 45 young people across Maharashtra came together on Friday to affirm their pledge to address the climate crisis, voicing their determination to shape sustainable solutions and contribute to India’s leadership on global climate action.

Partnerships for Change

The Indian Youth Climate Network (IYCN), in partnership with UNICEF India, Sattvic Soul Foundation (SSF) along with local partners like Agro Rangers, NSS, Pratyek, Mazi Vasundhara, and Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell organised the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) India 2025 City Consultation Series in Mumbai on Friday.

The consultation marked the first time India has initiated a nationwide series of youth-led climate dialogues to feed into the Indian National Youth Statement, which will be presented at COP30 in Brazil in November 2025. The statement will represent a collective call to action from India’s young people, highlighting both their expectations and their contributions to climate solutions.

Mumbai Consultation Highlights

The city consultation in Mumbai brought together children and youth from across the city and state. Through participatory workshops and contextual briefings by local experts, participants co-developed climate policy recommendations rooted in local priorities. The dialogue focused on environmental issues—from floods, rising temperatures, extreme weather events, loss of biodiversity, urban resilience, water use efficiency and its impact on youth and children. This enabled young people to exchange live experiences, propose solutions and align with Maharashtra’s State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCC).

Speaking at the event, Pakhi Das, LCOY Mumbai facilitator, said, “Each consultation aims to elevate youth and children as critical agents of change in addressing the climate crisis. The inclusive, localised session focused on inclusion, lived experiences, and India’s national climate priorities such as just transitions, urban resilience, nature-based solutions, and youth empowerment based on real challenges and efforts.”

Youth Voices on Urban Challenges

Shreya Sahe, intern with Mazi Vasundhara, said, “Mumbai, with its dense population and fast-paced growth, must prioritise sustainable mobility, efficient waste management, and biodiversity protection to secure its future. Combating air pollution, heat waves, and land degradation through circular economy practices and climate-resilient planning will safeguard both people and ecosystems.”

Towards India’s National Youth Statement

UNICEF Yusuf Kabir, WASH-CCES Specialist and DRR Focal Point UNICEF Maharashtra said, “Government of Maharashtra’s State Climate Action Plan, flagship initiatives like Mazi Vasundhara and youth platforms create the right ecosystem to advance climate literacy, enable localised youth-led action, foster green skilling, and incubate innovations such as Green Campus Labs. This is the opportune moment for us to integrate the Children’s Climate Risk Index into social sector planning in the State of Maharashtra, which will further strengthen the evidence-based policies aligned with COP30 goals”