 Mumbai Rains: Thane Youths Swim Through Floodwaters To Rescue Car-Trapped Passengers | Video
In yet another display of courage and compassion during the monsoon, two youngsters in Thane risked their lives to rescue two people trapped inside a car submerged in floodwaters. The dramatic incident, caught on camera and widely shared on X, is a reminder of how Mumbaikars stand by each other in times of crisis.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
The video shows a white car stuck in an underpass, tilted dangerously with its bonnet submerged while the rear end remained slightly above water. Inside the vehicle, two passengers, the driver and his companion, appeared helpless, unable to escape as the water levels rose around them.

As the situation grew critical, two local youths swam through the murky rainwater towards the car. Without hesitation, one of them climbed onto the vehicle, using his strength to push the elevated rear end down. This simple but daring act allowed both passengers to slide out of the car to safety. The second rescuer stayed close, ready to support and guide them through the water.

The video quickly went viral, earning admiration from citizens for the bravery and quick thinking of the rescuers.

Such incidents reflect a long-standing truth about the city and its people: in the face of adversity, Mumbaikars never hesitate to help strangers. Whether during devastating floods, train accidents or smaller day-to-day emergencies, stories of ordinary citizens turning into heroes have consistently emerged.

The Thane rescue is just one among countless examples of this unbreakable spirit. While the heavy rains continue to cause hardship, this act of courage has offered a powerful reminder that solidarity and humanity shine brightest in difficult times.

