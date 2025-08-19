Mumbai Weather Today LIVE Updates: Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark; Santacruz Records Highest Rainfall; '300 MM Rainfall In City, Next 48 Hours Critical,' Says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: A relentless spell of overnight rain paralysed Mumbai on Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the city waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai as well as other districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall.

05:45

Maharashtra | Central Railway has cancelled 14 long-distance trains (7 pairs) due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging across the state.

Maharashtra | Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the state, 14 long-distance trains (7 pairs) have been cancelled by the Central Railway. pic.twitter.com/OKZZFAOpkN — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

05:15

During the ongoing heavy rains, citizens in Mumbai who find themselves stranded between Colaba and Bandra can seek temporary accommodation at the nearest Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office.



For assistance, they may contact:

Santosh Naik: +91 91679 24748

Sandesh Shirdhankar: +91 99200 22186

Niketan Todankar: +91 87794 30142

Reena Thakur: +91 90048 22983

04:45 PM

Maharashtra Flood Alert: Six Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rivers Overflow, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Next 48 Hours Are 'Crucial'

Maharashtra is reeling under the impact of torrential rains, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warning that the next 48 hours will be “crucial” for the state. After reviewing the situation with the disaster management department, he placed Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on high alert. “The administration is keeping a close watch and taking proactive steps to evacuate citizens from low-lying areas,” he assured.

Read Full Report

04:20 PM

Relentless Downpour Leads to Waterlogging on Khairani Road, Asalpha

04:05 PM

Santacruz Records Highest Rainfall in Mumbai Today



Santacruz witnessed the heaviest rainfall on Tuesday, with 151.4 mm recorded between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Vikhroli followed closely with 141.5 mm, while Juhu received 110.5 mm during the same period.

Other parts of the city also saw significant downpours — Byculla recorded 92 mm, Bandra 89 mm, and Colaba 29 mm of rainfall.

03:45 PM

400 Families Evacuated As Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark

As heavy rain continues to batter Mumbai, hundreds of families living near the swollen Mithi River have been forced to leave their homes. Around 400 residents from Kranti Nagar slum in Kurla were evacuated on Tuesday after the river crossed the danger mark, following hours of relentless downpour.

Read Full Story

3:30 PM

BMC Provides Food, Water, & Tea To Stranded Commuters At Railway Stations, Local Trains, & Waterlogged Roads

Continuous heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging across several areas of the city, disrupting both road and rail traffic. Local train services, the city's lifeline, were heavily impacted, leaving many commuters stranded at railway stations for hours.

Read Full Story

2:55 PM

Western Railway Locals Moving Slowly On Waterlogged Tracks

Waterlogging on railway tracks between Bandra and Dadar stations due to heavy rainfall, train services affected and commuters face delays.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Waterlogging on railway tracks between Bandra and Dadar stations due to heavy rainfall, train services affected, commuters face delays.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1yjJj6s1Mh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

2:35 PM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Briefs Media On Rainfall Situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacted with media after taking stock of the rainfall conditions. "Due to heavy rainfall in the state, there has been loss of life and property at some places. SDRF and NDRF personnel are deployed at certain locations. Mumbai has received around 300mm of rainfall due to which there have been a few disruptions. The water level in the Mithi River is going down gradually. Red alert is valid for Konkan and Ghat areas for the next few hours," said Fadnavis.

#WATCH | On heavy rainfall in the state, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Due to heavy rainfall in the state, there has been loss of life and property at some places. SDRF and NDRF personnel are deployed at certain locations. Mumbai has received around 300mm of rainfall… pic.twitter.com/wqymRiqv41 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

02:15 PM

Heavy rains have disrupted Mumbai’s suburban train services. To assist stranded passengers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is distributing water, tea, biscuits, and other food supplies at several railway stations.

🔹अतिमुसळधार पावसामुळे मुंबईतील उपनगरीय रेल्वे सेवा विस्कळीत झाली. परिणामी विविध रेल्वे स्थानकांवर अडकलेल्या प्रवाशांना बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने पाणी, चहा, बिस्कीट व इतर खाद्यपदार्थ पुरवण्यात येत आहेत.



___



🔹Mumbai's suburban train services are disrupted due to heavy… pic.twitter.com/HXMPlZHZkv — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

12:50 PM

Mumbai Rains: Thane Youths Swim Through Floodwaters To Rescue Car-Trapped Passengers | Video

In yet another display of courage and compassion during the monsoon, two youngsters in Thane risked their lives to rescue two people trapped inside a car submerged in floodwaters. The dramatic incident, caught on camera and widely shared on X, is a reminder of how Mumbaikars stand by each other in times of crisis.

Read Full Story

12:40 PM

Roads Turn Into Rivers As Relentless Showers Wreak Havoc In Mumbai

Mumbai woke up to yet another rain-drenched morning on Tuesday as heavy showers continued for the third consecutive day, leaving vast swathes of the city submerged and daily life in disarray. With relentless downpour lashing the metropolis overnight, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported across several areas in city, forcing commuters to wade through knee-deep water or abandon vehicles altogether.

Read Full Story

#WATCH | Continuous heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, with knee-deep water levels in some parts



Visuals from outside Kurla railway station pic.twitter.com/TS0yQ7Q5p4 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

12:20 PM

Travel Advisory by Air India

Heavy rains in Mumbai may impact flight schedules. Passengers are advised to check their flight status here before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for travel.

12:10 PM

Traffic is moving slowly at Oberoi Junction due to waterlogging. Police personnel and BMC staff are present at the site, and water pumps have been activated.

11:39 AM

Harbour Line Update

Train services between CLA and CSMT have been suspended until further notice due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station.

Harbour Train Update

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 19, 2025

11:20 AM

Torrential rain triggers heavy waterlogging and major traffic snarls across Mumbai; security personnel stationed at Hindmata and Parel.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging and traffic jam across the city. Security personnel deployed at Hindmata, Parel area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/fQf07jx6xE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

11:05 AM

The relentless downpour since Monday has triggered a rise in the Mithi River’s water level by Tuesday morning, sparking panic among nearby residents who rushed to seek safer ground. Civic officials from L Ward, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), quickly reached the spot to begin evacuation efforts. Over 140 slum structures have been identified for immediate relocation as authorities work to ensure the safety of those living in the low-lying areas.

The heavy downpour from Monday has caused a rise in the water level of the Mithi River on Tuesday morning. #Mumbai #mumbainews #mithiriver #FPJ pic.twitter.com/Q4RjDKQf9y — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 19, 2025

10:40 AM

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently visited the state emergency control room at the secretariat to review the situation caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai city, its suburbs, and other parts of the state, and issued necessary instructions.

9:55 AM

BMC Declares Holiday For Govt & Semi-Govt Offices, Along With Private Offices

BMC has declared a holiday today for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services. The concerned offices and establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work.

Read Full Story

📢All Government and Semi-Government Offices in Mumbai will remain closed today, 19th August 2025



🔹Private offices / institutions / establishments are advised to instruct their employees to work from home



🌧️The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert today, i.e.… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

9:40 AM

Waterlogging At Bandra Khar Link Road

Waterlogging reported in various parts of Mumbai's western suburbs as heavy rain lashes the city. Visuals from Bandra Khar Link Road show vehicles wading through water.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging can be seen in various parts of Mumbai as heavy rain lashes the city.



Visuals from Bandra Khar Link Road pic.twitter.com/cP7WCZmXiA — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

9:20 AM

Malad & Poisar Subway Closed For Vehiclar Movement As Rains Wreak Havoc

पाणी साचल्याने मालाड सबवे बंद.

Malad Subway closed Due To Water Logging.

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

पोईसर सबवे समतानगर. येथे पाणी साचल्याने सदरची वाहतूक बंद केलेली आहे. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

9:15 AM

Mumbai Police Commissioner Issues Advisory

Mumbai Police Commissioner took to X and shared an advirosy following extreme weather in the city. "Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency," he said in a post. He also urged private sector offices to enable work from home today.

Good Morning Mumbai. Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of… — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 19, 2025

9:00 AM

City's Water Stock Rises Above 92% Of Full Capacity Amid Heavy Rains

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/QuiNKFtIcf — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

8:45 AM

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Updates On Waterlogging In Several Areas

Mumbai Traffic Police shared a series of updates informing the citizens of waterlogging in several areas. At Dadar TT in particular, waterlogging of nearly two feet left traffic crawling, with buses and cars inching forward through flooded roads.

दीड ते दोन फुटापर्यंत दादर टी .टी. येथे पाणी साठले असल्याने वाहतूक संथ गतीने चालू आहे . — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

Areas such as Gol Deul, Gulalwadi, Wadala, Shivdi, Nawab Tank, Nagpada, Maratha Mandir, Byculla, Bawla Compound, Bhoiwada, Wadala Station Four Roads, Hindmata Junction, Matunga, and Mahatma Gandhi Market were among the worst affected, with vehicles struggling to pass through submerged stretches.

दादर टीटी, ट्रॉम्बे, महाराष्ट्र नगर सबवे ,अँटॉप हील ,या ठिकाणी एमजी आर चौक, कानेकर नगर, सरदार नगर, प्रतीक्षा नगर, त्याचप्रमाणे दादर टीटी , या भागात सकाळपासून पडत असलेल्या पावसामुळे दीड ते दोन फुटापर्यंत पाणी साठले असल्याने वाहतूक संत गतीने चालू आहे . — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

Similar conditions were reported from Dadar TT, Trombay, Maharashtra Nagar Subway, and Antop Hill, as well as MG Road Chowk, Kanekar Nagar, Sardar Nagar, and Pratiksha Nagar. Here too, continuous rainfall since morning led to water accumulation of up to two feet, slowing down vehicular movement.

गोल देऊळ, गुलालवाडी, वडाळा, शिवडी, नबाब टॅन्क , नागपाडा ,मराठा मंदिर, भायखळा,बावला कंपाऊंड, भोईवाडा,वडाळा स्टेशन चार रस्ता, हिंदमाता जंक्शन, माटुंगा ,गांधी मार्केट या भागात सकाळपासून पडत असलेल्या पावसामुळे दीड ते दोन फुटापर्यंत पाणी साठले असल्याने वाहतूक संत गतीने चालू आहे — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

8:30 AM

Western Express Highway & Andheri Battered By Heavy Rains

Heavy rains lashed the Western Express Highway in the morning, leading to waterlogging at some spots. Andheri also saw flooding in several areas with both citizens and vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain causes waterlogging



(Visuals from Western Express Highway) pic.twitter.com/VTO07ICg70 — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall continues



(Visuals from Andheri) pic.twitter.com/Gktf7Agf6J — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

8:15 AM

Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded Overnight In Several Areas

The overnight showers were particularly intense, with the city recording massive volumes between 8:30 pm Monday and 5:30 am Tuesday. Vikhroli topped the chart with 194.5 mm, followed by Santacruz at 185 mm, Juhu at 173.5 mm, Byculla at 167 mm, Bandra at 157 mm, Colaba at 79.8 mm, and Mahalaxmi at 71.9 mm.

8:00 AM

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Tuesday after continuous overnight rainfall since yesterday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Tuesday a holiday for all schools and colleges. Offices were advised to let staff leave early, while authorities urged citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Disaster management teams have been kept on high alert, with state agencies coordinating response efforts.

📢 All schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) will remain closed tomorrow, 19th August 2025 (Tuesday).



🌧 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall), for Mumbai City and Suburbs tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 19th August… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

Waterlogging Reported In Several Areas

The downpour caused severe waterlogging across the city. Areas such as Byculla, Gandhi Market in Sion, Dadar, Andheri and Vile Parle reported knee-deep flooding, disrupting traffic and forcing residents to wade through inundated streets. Visuals circulating online showed vehicles stranded and markets submerged.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Heavy overnight rainfall triggers waterlogging in several areas.



Relentless downpours brought the Maharashtra city to a standstill, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. Several parts of the country's financial capital… pic.twitter.com/4ddfjxqhRR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging is seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Gandhi Market area. pic.twitter.com/fjP52Cs1Lu — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of the city



(Visuals from Western Express Highway, Vile Parle) pic.twitter.com/b2lqwrYfjn — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Dadar; disrupts daily commute.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/M1pagALmla — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

Local Trains Running Late

Mumbai’s suburban train services, the city’s lifeline, were badly affected. Central Railway trains ran 30–40 minutes late, while Harbour Line services towards CSMT also reported delays.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai. Night visuals from Mira Road.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/JQOyhQvghc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

Andheri Subway Closed For Traffic

Mumbai's Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday morning amid heavy rains. The subway was closed late in the evening on Monday and was reportedly not opened for traffic today due to relentless overnight showers.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Andheri subway remains closed following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/RnjNSIGRPH — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

IndiGo Airlines Issues Advisory

Air travel was not spared either. Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about delays. “With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals. We truly regret the inconvenience,” the airline said in a post on X.

Travel Advisory



⛈️ With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic.



This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025

