Mumbai Weather Today LIVE Updates: Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark; Santacruz Records Highest Rainfall; '300 MM Rainfall In City, Next 48 Hours Critical,' Says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: A relentless spell of overnight rain paralysed Mumbai on Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the city waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai as well as other districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall.
05:45
Maharashtra | Central Railway has cancelled 14 long-distance trains (7 pairs) due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging across the state.
05:15
During the ongoing heavy rains, citizens in Mumbai who find themselves stranded between Colaba and Bandra can seek temporary accommodation at the nearest Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office.
For assistance, they may contact:
Santosh Naik: +91 91679 24748
Sandesh Shirdhankar: +91 99200 22186
Niketan Todankar: +91 87794 30142
Reena Thakur: +91 90048 22983
04:45 PM
Maharashtra Flood Alert: Six Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rivers Overflow, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Next 48 Hours Are 'Crucial'
Maharashtra is reeling under the impact of torrential rains, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warning that the next 48 hours will be “crucial” for the state. After reviewing the situation with the disaster management department, he placed Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on high alert. “The administration is keeping a close watch and taking proactive steps to evacuate citizens from low-lying areas,” he assured.
04:20 PM
Relentless Downpour Leads to Waterlogging on Khairani Road, Asalpha
04:05 PM
Santacruz Records Highest Rainfall in Mumbai Today
Santacruz witnessed the heaviest rainfall on Tuesday, with 151.4 mm recorded between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Vikhroli followed closely with 141.5 mm, while Juhu received 110.5 mm during the same period.
Other parts of the city also saw significant downpours — Byculla recorded 92 mm, Bandra 89 mm, and Colaba 29 mm of rainfall.
03:45 PM
400 Families Evacuated As Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark
As heavy rain continues to batter Mumbai, hundreds of families living near the swollen Mithi River have been forced to leave their homes. Around 400 residents from Kranti Nagar slum in Kurla were evacuated on Tuesday after the river crossed the danger mark, following hours of relentless downpour.
3:30 PM
BMC Provides Food, Water, & Tea To Stranded Commuters At Railway Stations, Local Trains, & Waterlogged Roads
Continuous heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging across several areas of the city, disrupting both road and rail traffic. Local train services, the city's lifeline, were heavily impacted, leaving many commuters stranded at railway stations for hours.
2:55 PM
Western Railway Locals Moving Slowly On Waterlogged Tracks
Waterlogging on railway tracks between Bandra and Dadar stations due to heavy rainfall, train services affected and commuters face delays.
2:35 PM
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Briefs Media On Rainfall Situation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacted with media after taking stock of the rainfall conditions. "Due to heavy rainfall in the state, there has been loss of life and property at some places. SDRF and NDRF personnel are deployed at certain locations. Mumbai has received around 300mm of rainfall due to which there have been a few disruptions. The water level in the Mithi River is going down gradually. Red alert is valid for Konkan and Ghat areas for the next few hours," said Fadnavis.
02:15 PM
Heavy rains have disrupted Mumbai’s suburban train services. To assist stranded passengers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is distributing water, tea, biscuits, and other food supplies at several railway stations.
12:50 PM
Mumbai Rains: Thane Youths Swim Through Floodwaters To Rescue Car-Trapped Passengers | Video
In yet another display of courage and compassion during the monsoon, two youngsters in Thane risked their lives to rescue two people trapped inside a car submerged in floodwaters. The dramatic incident, caught on camera and widely shared on X, is a reminder of how Mumbaikars stand by each other in times of crisis.
12:40 PM
Roads Turn Into Rivers As Relentless Showers Wreak Havoc In Mumbai
Mumbai woke up to yet another rain-drenched morning on Tuesday as heavy showers continued for the third consecutive day, leaving vast swathes of the city submerged and daily life in disarray. With relentless downpour lashing the metropolis overnight, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported across several areas in city, forcing commuters to wade through knee-deep water or abandon vehicles altogether.
12:20 PM
Travel Advisory by Air India
Heavy rains in Mumbai may impact flight schedules. Passengers are advised to check their flight status here before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for travel.
12:10 PM
Traffic is moving slowly at Oberoi Junction due to waterlogging. Police personnel and BMC staff are present at the site, and water pumps have been activated.
11:39 AM
Harbour Line Update
Train services between CLA and CSMT have been suspended until further notice due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station.
11:20 AM
Torrential rain triggers heavy waterlogging and major traffic snarls across Mumbai; security personnel stationed at Hindmata and Parel.
11:05 AM
The relentless downpour since Monday has triggered a rise in the Mithi River’s water level by Tuesday morning, sparking panic among nearby residents who rushed to seek safer ground. Civic officials from L Ward, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), quickly reached the spot to begin evacuation efforts. Over 140 slum structures have been identified for immediate relocation as authorities work to ensure the safety of those living in the low-lying areas.
10:40 AM
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently visited the state emergency control room at the secretariat to review the situation caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai city, its suburbs, and other parts of the state, and issued necessary instructions.
9:55 AM
BMC Declares Holiday For Govt & Semi-Govt Offices, Along With Private Offices
BMC has declared a holiday today for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services. The concerned offices and establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work.
9:40 AM
Waterlogging At Bandra Khar Link Road
Waterlogging reported in various parts of Mumbai's western suburbs as heavy rain lashes the city. Visuals from Bandra Khar Link Road show vehicles wading through water.
9:20 AM
Malad & Poisar Subway Closed For Vehiclar Movement As Rains Wreak Havoc
9:15 AM
Mumbai Police Commissioner Issues Advisory
Mumbai Police Commissioner took to X and shared an advirosy following extreme weather in the city. "Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency," he said in a post. He also urged private sector offices to enable work from home today.
9:00 AM
City's Water Stock Rises Above 92% Of Full Capacity Amid Heavy Rains
8:45 AM
Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Updates On Waterlogging In Several Areas
Mumbai Traffic Police shared a series of updates informing the citizens of waterlogging in several areas. At Dadar TT in particular, waterlogging of nearly two feet left traffic crawling, with buses and cars inching forward through flooded roads.
Areas such as Gol Deul, Gulalwadi, Wadala, Shivdi, Nawab Tank, Nagpada, Maratha Mandir, Byculla, Bawla Compound, Bhoiwada, Wadala Station Four Roads, Hindmata Junction, Matunga, and Mahatma Gandhi Market were among the worst affected, with vehicles struggling to pass through submerged stretches.
Similar conditions were reported from Dadar TT, Trombay, Maharashtra Nagar Subway, and Antop Hill, as well as MG Road Chowk, Kanekar Nagar, Sardar Nagar, and Pratiksha Nagar. Here too, continuous rainfall since morning led to water accumulation of up to two feet, slowing down vehicular movement.
8:30 AM
Western Express Highway & Andheri Battered By Heavy Rains
Heavy rains lashed the Western Express Highway in the morning, leading to waterlogging at some spots. Andheri also saw flooding in several areas with both citizens and vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.
8:15 AM
Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded Overnight In Several Areas
The overnight showers were particularly intense, with the city recording massive volumes between 8:30 pm Monday and 5:30 am Tuesday. Vikhroli topped the chart with 194.5 mm, followed by Santacruz at 185 mm, Juhu at 173.5 mm, Byculla at 167 mm, Bandra at 157 mm, Colaba at 79.8 mm, and Mahalaxmi at 71.9 mm.
8:00 AM
Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Tuesday after continuous overnight rainfall since yesterday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Tuesday a holiday for all schools and colleges. Offices were advised to let staff leave early, while authorities urged citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Disaster management teams have been kept on high alert, with state agencies coordinating response efforts.
Waterlogging Reported In Several Areas
The downpour caused severe waterlogging across the city. Areas such as Byculla, Gandhi Market in Sion, Dadar, Andheri and Vile Parle reported knee-deep flooding, disrupting traffic and forcing residents to wade through inundated streets. Visuals circulating online showed vehicles stranded and markets submerged.
Local Trains Running Late
Mumbai’s suburban train services, the city’s lifeline, were badly affected. Central Railway trains ran 30–40 minutes late, while Harbour Line services towards CSMT also reported delays.
Andheri Subway Closed For Traffic
Mumbai's Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday morning amid heavy rains. The subway was closed late in the evening on Monday and was reportedly not opened for traffic today due to relentless overnight showers.
IndiGo Airlines Issues Advisory
Air travel was not spared either. Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about delays. “With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals. We truly regret the inconvenience,” the airline said in a post on X.
