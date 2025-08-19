Maharashtra Flood Alert: Six Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rivers Overflow, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Next 48 Hours Are 'Crucial'

Maharashtra is reeling under the impact of torrential rains, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warning that the next 48 hours will be “crucial” for the state. After reviewing the situation with the disaster management department, he placed Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on high alert. “The administration is keeping a close watch and taking proactive steps to evacuate citizens from low-lying areas,” he assured.

Incessant Downpour Brings Flooding and Disruption

The relentless rain has triggered flash floods, landslides, and widespread waterlogging, paralysing daily life across several districts. At least six people have died in rain-related incidents, while more than 290 residents were rescued in Nanded. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and the Army remain deployed, carrying out round-the-clock rescue efforts.

Region-Wise Impact: Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada

Konkan Region: Raigad district recorded over 160 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, pushing the Kundalika and Savitri rivers above danger levels. Schools and colleges have been shut, while landslides have cut off key roads in Mahad and Nagothane.

Western Maharashtra: In Kolhapur, heavy inflows forced the Radhanagari Dam to release 11,500 cusecs of water, raising the Panchganga River above the danger mark for the fifth time this monsoon. Landslides also blocked the Kolhapur–Ratnagiri highway.

Vidarbha and Marathwada: Gadchiroli’s Bhamragad taluka has been hit hard, with over 50 villages isolated after the Perlkota River overflowed. In Washim, swollen rivers have destroyed large swathes of kharif crops. Tragically, a 19-year-old youth drowned in a flooded stream in Kodpe village.

Dams Overflow as Rivers Swell

Several major reservoirs have reached capacity, forcing authorities to release water in a controlled manner. Chandoli Dam has discharged into the Warna River, Koyna Dam into the Koyna River, and Radhanagari Dam into the Bhogavati River. Residents in downstream villages have been placed on alert as water levels continue to rise.

Weather Forecast: 48 Hours of Intense Rain Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has linked the downpour to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal combined with an active monsoon trough. Very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Konkan and central Maharashtra, while Marathwada and Vidarbha remain under an orange alert. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that nearly 10 lakh hectares of farmland are submerged, adding that a damage survey will only begin once the rains subside.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety advisories.