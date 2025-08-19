Mumbai Rains: 400 Families Evacuated As Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark

As heavy rain continues to batter Mumbai, hundreds of families living near the swollen Mithi River have been forced to leave their homes. Around 400 residents from Kranti Nagar slum in Kurla were evacuated on Tuesday after the river crossed the danger mark, following hours of relentless downpour.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quickly shifted families to a safer location at the MM Municipal School in Kurla, where basic facilities, including food and shelter, have been arranged. Photographs shared by BMC’s Ward L on X show homes in Kranti Nagar partially submerged, with civic and rescue teams working tirelessly to move people to higher ground.

The heavy downpour from Monday has caused a rise in the water level of the Mithi River on Tuesday morning. #Mumbai #mumbainews #mithiriver #FPJ pic.twitter.com/Q4RjDKQf9y — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 19, 2025

In its post, the BMC confirmed, “Mithi River has crossed the danger mark. Due to rising water levels, evacuation of residents from Kranti Nagar (Kurla West) is underway. Families are being safely relocated to nearby shelter sites.”

Earlier, the BMC had already deployed a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team as a precautionary measure, alerting residents about possible flooding. Civic workers have also been clearing clogged drains across the city to reduce the risk of waterlogging, which has paralysed traffic in many areas.

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, Mumbai recorded an average of over 150 mm of rainfall between 4 am and 11 am on Tuesday, with suburbs receiving even heavier showers. The water level of the Mithi River rose to 3.9 metres, triggering the emergency evacuation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been monitoring the situation closely, while Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal continues to oversee relief operations. “The safety of citizens is the top priority. Continuous updates are being reviewed,” the CMO stated in a post on social media.

For families in Kranti Nagar, however, the ordeal is far from over. Many have lost their belongings in the floodwaters and now face uncertainty over when they can return home. Yet amid the crisis, there is resilience—communities rallying together, volunteers stepping in, and city workers battling the rain to keep Mumbai moving.