Mumbai News: BMC Finalises Developers For 15 Stalled Slum Rehabilitation Schemes

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalized developers for 15 out of 21 stalled slum rehabilitation schemes built on municipal land, bringing new hope to thousands of slum dwellers waiting for homes.

The civic body announced that developers offering at least 25 percent more than the land value would be selected, while some developers have offered premiums as high as 150 percent. For the remaining six schemes, the BMC plans to hold discussions with the top two bidders before finalizing the developer.

Out of the 228 stalled slum schemes across Mumbai, 78 were taken over by the BMC for redevelopment. The civic body had earlier invited letters of interest from developers for 63 of these projects and finally decided to implement 47 of them. A total of 96 developers came forward, but since 26 schemes received interest from only one developer, tenders will be reissued for those.

Under the finalized plans, developers must construct the rehabilitation buildings free of cost and provide slum dwellers with two years of advance rent, along with cheques for the following year. Only those who meet these conditions will be approved. The proposal will be sent to the Municipal Commissioner for final approval, said Umesh Bodkhe, Deputy Chief Engineer overseeing the project, according to report by Loksatta.

Some of the finalized projects include Shri Saibaba in Jogeshwari East by Saroj Landmark, Hariom in Vile Parle by Seth Nine Splendor LLP, and Mahavir Dham in Borivali West by Ruparel Infra and Realty. Other developers include Labdhi Lifestyle, Siroya Corp, DGS Township, and Skylark Buildcon.

Projects that will be finalized after discussions include schemes like Sahyog in Jogeshwari East, Ajit Nagar in Borivali West, Sai Adarsh in Wadala, and Panchsheel in Mulund West.