Mumbai News: BMC To Form Landscaping Committee For Reliance-Led Beautification Of 53 Hectares Along Coastal Road

Mumbai: The BMC is set to appoint a dedicated 'Landscaping Committee' to evaluate and approve the design report submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) for the beautification of 53 hectares of reclaimed land along the Mumbai Coastal Road.

In addition to overseeing design approvals, the committee will function as a single-window facilitator, ensuring all required permissions for the greening and landscaping works are obtained seamlessly and at no cost.

Coastal Road Accessibility

The entire stretch of the Coastal Road from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) has been open to traffic 24/7 since August 15, along with 5.25 kms of the planned 7.5-kms-long promenade and a pedestrian underpass (PUPs).

Simultaneously, Tata Sons Limited is undertaking the beautification of a 5-hectare central median along this arterial road. Reliance Industries was among five companies that responded to the BMC’s Expression of Interest (EOI), showing interest in developing 53 hectares of open spaces along the Coastal Road under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Reliance’s Role

Reliance Industries will also be responsible for the maintenance of the gardens, promenade, and pedestrian underpasses (PuPs) for the next 30 years. The proposal recently received final approval from Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Project Approval and Scope

A senior civic official stated, “With administrative approval in place, a Landscaping Committee will soon be formed to approve the design and serve as a single-window facilitator for obtaining all necessary permissions for the landscaping works.”

The Rs 400-crore project will develop and maintain gardens, parks, cycle and pedestrian paths. It includes landscaping, infrastructure upkeep (STPs, lighting, CCTV, security), public utilities maintenance, signage, and sustainable practices for water conservation and environmental protection.

Impact of Coastal Road

The Coastal Road features a 10.58-km, 8-lane expressway connecting Worli to Marine Drive, developed at a total cost of Rs 13,984 crore. This new route has been a major boon for motorists, slashing travel time between Bandra and Marine Drive to just 10-12 minutes. The road has reduced travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%, claims BMC.

