'Years Of Travelling In Sweaty, Dusty, Noisy Train...': Mumbaikars Celebrate First Day On Metro 3

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Becomes Fully Operational, Promises Faster, Sustainable Commute Across City

Social media is abuzz with reactions as the full 33.5-kilometre section of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 began service today, October 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase between Worli and Cuffe Parade on October 8.

The full-length operation of the corridor started with the departure of the first trains from both terminals at 5.55 am.

Here's what Mumbaikars said on X

One user expressed happiness and said, "Reached T1 to Vidhan Bhavan in 40 mins. Years of travelling in sweaty,dusty, noisy train travel is passe.The Taxi,bus crowd at Vidhan bhavan.People figuring out the exit points,the excitment & happiness of a comfortable hasslefree travel was visible.more pics later."

Mumbaimetro L3

Reached T1 to Vidhan Bhavan in 40 mins.Years of traveling in sweaty,dusty,noisy train travel is passe.The Taxi,bus crowd at Vidhan bhavan.People sfiguring out the exit points,the excitment & happiness of a comfortable hasslefree travel was visible.more pics later pic.twitter.com/EUeA9eHdCm — Sahil P (@Sahilinfra2) October 9, 2025

One commuter shared, “Great work. I worked in Mumbai for close to 20 years, struggling to commute to Churchgate and Ghatkopar from Kandivali, Malad, and Borivali—injuring myself seriously and losing precious hours that could've been profitably contributed to work and family. Now, I’ll miss this convenience!”

Great work. I worked in Mumbai for close to 20 years, struggling to commute to Churchgate & Ghatkopar from Kandivali, Malad & Borivali - injuring myself seriously & losing precious hours that could've been profitably contributed to work & family. Now, will miss this convenience ! — CatCracker 🇮🇳 (@SUDHIRANJANSIN1) October 9, 2025

Another user applauded the current Mahayuti government, saying, “Peace and security — that is Devendrabhau’s Maharashtra!”

Reflecting on the long journey of the project, one comment read, “The completion of Metro 3 is greatly satisfying. Twenty-five years ago, no one could have imagined such a project in Mumbai. More than urban mobility, it’s a lesson in perseverance and belief. Generations will draw inspiration from it.”

The completion of #Metro3 is greatly satisfying. 25 years ago no one could think such a project taking place in Mumbai. More than urban nobility, it is a lesson in perseverance and belief. Generations will draw inspirations from it. 🫡 to engineers @MumbaiMetro3 @AshwiniBhide — Arvind S Dev 🇮🇳 (@arvindsingh_dev) October 9, 2025

A Mumbaikar described the new line as a “Pre-Diwali gift.”

Full house on day 1



Boarded from #Cuffeparade this is convenience at it’s best



Thank you @MumbaiMetro3 and @AshwiniBhide



This is surely a Pre Diwali Gift pic.twitter.com/XJaBkmtNe7 — Nikhil Jain ☀️🔆🔅 (@Jainniks) October 9, 2025

Sharing their first-hand experience, a user said, “Took Metro 3 Aqua Line from T1 to Kalbadevi — the best thing to happen in Mumbai! 33 minutes and ₹60. Cheaper and better than the AC local (₹70 and 40 minutes) from Marine Lines to Vile Parle. Ten-minute walk on both sides, same as the local.”

Took Metro 3 Aqua Line from T1 to Kalbadevi - the best thing to happen in Mumbai !!! 33 mins & 60/-. Cheaper and better than AC local (70/- & 40 mins) Marine Lines to Vile Parle.

10 minutes walk both sides (same as local).@MumbaiMetro3 @AshwiniBhide @CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi — Rahul Bajaj (@rahulbajaj1986) October 9, 2025

Calling for round-the-clock operations, another user added, “It’s a dream come true! From Mumbai Central to both airports — seamless travel at last. Now that the city never sleeps, the Metro shouldn’t either. 24×7 service, please!”

@MumbaiMetro3 is a dream come true! From Mumbai Central to both airports — seamless travel at last.

Now that the city never sleeps, the Metro shouldn’t either. 24×7 service, please! #Mumbai #Mumbaikars @AshwiniBhide — Viral Parikh (@viralparikh) October 9, 2025

33.5-km Aqua Line Fully Open For Citizens Now

The completion of the final stretch marks the full operationalisation of the 33.5-km Aqua Line, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro, connecting Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. Built at a cost of Rs 37,276 crore, the corridor includes 27 stations, with the newly opened 10.99-km stretch adding 11 of them. The final phase alone cost Rs 12,195 crore to construct.