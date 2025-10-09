'Years Of Travelling In Sweaty, Dusty, Noisy Train...': Mumbaikars Celebrate First Day On Metro 3

Social media is abuzz with reactions as the full 33.5-kilometre section of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 began service today, October 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase between Worli and Cuffe Parade on October 8.
The full-length operation of the corridor started with the departure of the first trains from both terminals at 5.55 am.
Here's what Mumbaikars said on X
One user expressed happiness and said, "Reached T1 to Vidhan Bhavan in 40 mins. Years of travelling in sweaty,dusty, noisy train travel is passe.The Taxi,bus crowd at Vidhan bhavan.People figuring out the exit points,the excitment & happiness of a comfortable hasslefree travel was visible.more pics later."
One commuter shared, “Great work. I worked in Mumbai for close to 20 years, struggling to commute to Churchgate and Ghatkopar from Kandivali, Malad, and Borivali—injuring myself seriously and losing precious hours that could've been profitably contributed to work and family. Now, I’ll miss this convenience!”
Another user applauded the current Mahayuti government, saying, “Peace and security — that is Devendrabhau’s Maharashtra!”
Reflecting on the long journey of the project, one comment read, “The completion of Metro 3 is greatly satisfying. Twenty-five years ago, no one could have imagined such a project in Mumbai. More than urban mobility, it’s a lesson in perseverance and belief. Generations will draw inspiration from it.”
A Mumbaikar described the new line as a “Pre-Diwali gift.”
Sharing their first-hand experience, a user said, “Took Metro 3 Aqua Line from T1 to Kalbadevi — the best thing to happen in Mumbai! 33 minutes and ₹60. Cheaper and better than the AC local (₹70 and 40 minutes) from Marine Lines to Vile Parle. Ten-minute walk on both sides, same as the local.”
Calling for round-the-clock operations, another user added, “It’s a dream come true! From Mumbai Central to both airports — seamless travel at last. Now that the city never sleeps, the Metro shouldn’t either. 24×7 service, please!”
33.5-km Aqua Line Fully Open For Citizens Now
The completion of the final stretch marks the full operationalisation of the 33.5-km Aqua Line, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro, connecting Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. Built at a cost of Rs 37,276 crore, the corridor includes 27 stations, with the newly opened 10.99-km stretch adding 11 of them. The final phase alone cost Rs 12,195 crore to construct.