Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Used More By Punekars Than Mumbaikars, Say Netizens | ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Details about NMIA

The first phase of NMIA, also the country's largest greenfield airport, has been built at Rs 19,650 crore and is set to be operational in December

Spread across 1,160 hectares, the airport will have one terminal and one runway in the first phase, with an annual passenger handling capacity of 20 million.

The entire project is being developed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), a company in which the Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake, with the remaining 26 per cent held by the Maharashtra government's town planning and development agency CIDCO.

NMIA named after DB Patil

NMIA will be named after politician and social activist late DB Patil, who is widely hailed for his work that ensured project-affected persons in the region received rightful compensation. It will be officially known as 'Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport'.

Netizens react

After NMIA's inauguration, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and said the airport will be more used by Punekars than Mumbaikars.

"The new Navi Mumbai airport will be used more by people from Pune than by people from Mumbai," a user wrote.

"Punekars now have a new airport, it's funny that it's called Navi Mumbai airport," another user commented.

"You will reach NMIA faster from Aundh than from Borivali. And once the missing link project goes live, this will be even faster," a third user stated.

Check out the reactions below:

