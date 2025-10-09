‘Ladka Gund Scheme?’: Opposition Slams MoS Yogesh Kadam Over Gun Licence To Pune-Based Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s Brother

‘Ladka Gund Scheme?’: Opposition Slams MoS Yogesh Kadam Over Gun Licence To Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s Brother | File Photo

Maharashtra MoS for Home, Yogesh Kadam, is facing criticism on social media after it was revealed that Sachin Ghaywal, the brother of fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, was granted a gun licence.

According to the information received, the licence was issued under the minister’s special quota, a category meant for individuals with specific security needs or exceptional circumstances.

However, it has come to light that several cases were registered against Sachin at various police stations in Pune. Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, a police official clarified that he has been acquitted of all charges.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), said, “When and under what circumstances the gun licence was issued is part of the probe. Sachin was accused in many cases but was later acquitted of all charges filed against him. As of now, all the family members of Nilesh Ghaywal are on the run. Police are investigating the matter, and soon he will be behind bars.”

Meanwhile, the decision to grant the licence has triggered sharp criticism from activists and opposition leaders. Many have demanded Kadam's resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said, “Not only murder charges, but cases under MCOCA were also registered against Sachin. A police report specifically stated that such a person should not be given an arms licence. Nevertheless, Kadam himself issued this special licence under his own authority. Kadam has abused his powers to try to protect a gangster and provide him with strength. Hence, Kadam, you have no right to remain in office; immediately resign from the position of Home Minister.”

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed, “The brother of a gangster from Pune has been given a weapons licence with the signature of Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam. Whose blessings are on the head of a gangster who gets a passport and leaves the country? Special care is being taken in the state to ensure that gangsters get passports and weapons licences. The Mahayuti government should now introduce the Ladka Gund scheme to feed gangsters, and a special counter should be arranged to issue weapons licences under it.”

Activist Anjali Damania wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “MoS Home Yogesh Kadam, as an ordinary citizen, I demand your resignation. Why should Maharashtra tolerate a minister who associates with criminals and owns dance bars? The police commissioner’s report/recommendation is extremely important. If the licence was rejected at that stage, it is usually due to a criminal background check. After the police rejection, how and why did you approve the licence? Why did you give it to a person with a criminal background? You will have to answer why you overturned the police’s decision. Because this is an insult to the law. Who are you to mess around with public safety?”

Countering the allegations, Kadam, speaking to the media, said, “Whatever questions are coming at me, I am ready to produce the evidence soon. I have never supported persons or given licences to those booked under criminal charges. The court acquitted him in 2019 of all the cases filed 15 to 20 years ago. In the last 10 years, no cases have been filed against Sachin. After seeing that, I made the decision.”