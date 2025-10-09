Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children

IAS Dilip Swami | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami has directed officials to take proactive steps to create awareness about the Constitution, stressing that children should learn about its values from an early age. He was speaking at a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee held on Thursday.

Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Social Justice Department Assistant Commissioner Ravindra Shinde, DCPs Pankaj Atulkar and Gautam Patare, government prosecutor Mona Raut, PIs Rajesh Gholve and Asha Bhande, and other committee members were present.

Swami instructed officials to review cases pending in court under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including both convictions and acquittals, and to ensure their disposal in coordination with the police department. He also directed that pending cases related to financial assistance under the same law be cleared at the earliest.

He further emphasised that all government offices must prominently display the preamble of the Constitution as per state directives and ensure strict compliance. Awareness programmes should also be organised regularly to promote constitutional values, he said.

Swami added that schools should conduct various competitions, including writing the preamble, in coordination with the Education Department to instil constitutional awareness among students. The Social Justice, Police, and other departments should work together to strengthen unity and social harmony, he said.