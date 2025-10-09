Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked |

After widespread criticism of the law and order situation in the last few months, Nashik Police has come into action mode and it has become clear that they are determined to crack down on crime without any hindrance.

In this regard, cases have been registered against Satpur's Londhe father-son and BJP leader Sunil Bagul's nephew Ajay, who are involved in various crimes.

In the firing case that took place within the limits of Satpur police station, the police have made the district president of RPI (Athawale group) and former corporator Prakash Londhe and his son Deepak alias Nanaji Londhe co-accused, and they were taken into custody on Wednesday night.

Twenty-year-old Vijay Tiwari was shot in front of a beer bar by some people, including Bhushan Londhe in a pre-planned conspiracy. Tiwari was shot in the thigh during this firing.

The police are on the trail of the remaining suspects in this firing case. A case has already been registered against twelve suspects, including Bhushan Londhe, in this case.

Since Prakash Londhe, his son Deepak Londhe, Santosh Pawar and Amol Pagare were found involved in this case, Satpur police have also detained them and made them co-accused, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishore Kale.

Case registered against Ajay Bagul

Meanwhile, in another development, the police have registered a case against BJP leader Sunil Bagul's nephew Ajay. A case has been registered against seven people including Ajay Bagul in the case of firing on Sachin Salunkhe a few days ago at Sarkarwada police station.

Police informed that three to four other suspects, including Ajay Bagul are absconding and four police teams have been sent to search for them. Further investigation revealed that Ajay Bagul, Bobby Gowardane, Vicky alias Vaibhav and four others were involved. Accordingly, a case has been registered against a total of seven people.

45 murders in nine months

Nashik, which is always known for its peace, has recently become infamous due to the rise of crime. In the last 9 months, as many as 45 murders have darkened its image.

Various political parties, public representatives, and NGOs are expressing concern and demanding a crackdown on crime. After many pointed fingers at the law and order situation in Nashik, the issue reached the Chief Minister directly.

It is said that the police's aggressive action is probably the result of this. After Londhe-Bagul, Nashik residents will be keeping an eye on which other leaders with political backgrounds and connections to the crime world come on the police radar.

"The so called Bhaigiri in Nashik will now be completely stopped. The law is supreme. No one is above the law. Nashikers should now live fearlessly, the police are with you," said Sandeep Karnik, Police Commissioner, Nashik.