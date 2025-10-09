Ahead Of Local Body Elections, CM Fadnavis To Visit Nashik On Oct 10 | File Photo

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting Nashik on Friday, October 10, with the aim of strengthening the BJP's base in view of the upcoming local body elections.

Senior leader Laxman Savji and city district president Sunil Kedar informed that the North Maharashtra divisional meeting has been organised in his presence.

The Chief Minister will discuss the elections with key office bearers and leaders at the Swami Narayan Temple in Panchavati from 9 am to 1 pm. Municipal as well as Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Municipality, Nagar Panchayat and other elections will be held in the next four to six months.

The Chief Minister will review the party's strategy, organisation and political equations in this regard. Savji and Kedar also said that Chief Minister Fadnavis will leave for Sambhajinagar in the afternoon.