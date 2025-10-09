 Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25 | Sourced

Nanded: Vinod Chavan, an English teacher at People’s College, Nanded, has been honoured with the prestigious SOF Best Coordinator Award for the academic year 2024–25. The award recognises his outstanding dedication and hard work in promoting the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Olympiad among students.

Chavan has been actively involved in encouraging students to participate in various SOF competitions, helping them develop problem-solving skills, analytical thinking, and a love for learning. His consistent efforts to guide and motivate students have earned him this recognition.

Expressing his happiness, Chavan said, “The SOF Olympiad plays a vital role in nurturing analytical and creative thinking among students. I feel proud to be part of this academic movement that combines learning with healthy competition.”

He was felicitated with a trophy and a cheque of Rs 1,000 as a token of appreciation for his valuable contribution to student development.

