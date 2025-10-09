Pune: PMPML Opens Free Library In Scrap Bus; BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Donates 250 Books - PHOTOS | Sourced

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has transformed a scrap bus into a public reading space. The free “PMPML Library” was inaugurated on Wednesday near Fergusson College by BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole, along with PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Devre.

Devre highlighted that the concept has been initiated with the tagline ‘From Waste to Wealth’ and ‘Read and Succeed’, aiming to create a love for reading among citizens and students while promoting a reading culture in the city. The library is equipped with a variety of books on educational, inspirational, historical, and spiritual topics, available free of charge.

Meanwhile, MLA Siddharth Shirole donated around 250 books to the library, covering diverse subjects. Speaking at the inauguration, Shirole appreciated PMPML’s creative idea, saying, “This initiative of converting a scrap bus into a library is commendable. In today’s digital era, where youth are increasingly drawn to the internet, such efforts encourage them to reconnect with reading.”

PMPML is constantly working to improve public transport services and contribute to citizens’ welfare. He urged Punekars to visit the library and donate books to expand the collection.

Read Also Pune Police Issue Strict Guidelines For Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali: All You Need To Know

Free Wi-Fi in the library bus

The library bus is also equipped with free Wi-Fi to support PMPML’s innovative effort and enhance the reading experience. This novel initiative has already received an encouraging response from the public on its very first day.

Kishor Chavan, PRO of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “This is the first bus, but the number will not stop here. Soon after Diwali, many more scrap buses will be converted into libraries and installed at key locations. We are getting a huge response, and many people are donating books for the library. These buses are completely prepared using scrap materials; no new parts have been used.”