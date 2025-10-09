Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The stambh pujan ceremony for the new central office of Shiv Sena was held at Samarthnagar on Wednesday. The event was conducted by Maharashtra’s Social Justice and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat. MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Rajendra Janjal, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and Annasaheb Mane were among those present.

With local body elections approaching, Shiv Sena has begun preparations by setting up a central office in Samarthnagar to coordinate organisational work and strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shirsat said that the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections will be decided by senior party leaders. “The groundwork for the election must begin immediately, which is why this central office has been established,” he said. He added that the party leadership will take a final decision on whether to contest independently or as part of the Mahayuti alliance. “Interested candidates should submit their applications but must not work against the official party nominees,” he cautioned.

Marathwada division secretary Ashok Patwardhan, Bharatsingh Rajput, Tribak Tupe, Vikas Jain, Pratibha Jagtap, Shilpa Rani Wadkar, Sharda Ghule, Sangeeta Borse, Harshada Shirsat and other party workers attended the ceremony.

Shirsat also announced that a party convention will be held at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir today, Oct 10, which will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He urged party workers to participate in large numbers.